theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Jan. 18, 2022
The New Horizon Tour, featuring Scotty Austin, formerly of Saving Abel, with guests FLAW, Shallowside and The Almas, will be at Southern Rhythm in Denham Springs on March 10. Tickets will be going on sale soon through Southern Rhythm and on Eventbrite. Scotty Austin spent eight years as the frontman...
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette bars may shut down early for Mardi Gras 2023
Mardi Gras Day revelers may be forced onto the streets of Lafayette at the stroke of midnight, the start of the Lenten season. The city and parish councils have introduced ordinances that would require businesses that "sell, dispense or deliver" alcoholic beverages for consumption on their premises to close at midnight Mardi Gras Day instead of 2 a.m. on Ash Wednesday.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Parish Council Expands Thibodaux Office Complex with New Purchase
The Lafourche Parish Council opened its first council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, January 10 with the appointment of new chairperson and vice chair positions for the new fiscal year. District Seven Council member Armand Autin was appointed Lafourche Parish Chairperson for the 2023 fiscal year, while District Eight Council...
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Chitimacha Tribe to open grocery store in this city that lost its only one in 2022
A grocery store will open in Jeanerette after its previous lone outlet burned down. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana will open a second Raintree Market in the Iberia Parish city in the spring of 2024, the tribe announced. The city has been without a full-service grocery store since Mac’s Sugar City Market burned in June, reports indicate.
Jeanerette residents excited for new grocery store coming to town
With a new grocery store on the way, people are excited to have a new place to grocery shop.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
brproud.com
Where can you eat during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those of you who are trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions, there is now another possible temptation to overcome. Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is coming back next week and there are 21 restaurants to choose from this time. The...
postsouth.com
Two Louisiana cities listed in the top 10 for remote work in the U.S.
Two Louisiana cities placed in the top 10 for best small cities for remote work based on their library funding, access to high-speed internet and lifestyle factors, according to a study from Forage. Forage, a virtual platform that helps connect students with potential careers, analyzed data from more than 130...
theadvocate.com
A meal prep class at Red Stick Spice Co., wine dinner at The Little Village and more
How are those New Year's resolutions going? We get that they might be slow to start (or continue). If one of your resolutions included healthier eating or eating out less, Red Stick Spice Co. is hosting Meal Prep Inspiration with personal nutrition coach Kylee Arnold on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 660 Jefferson Highway.
theadvocate.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
Looking for family fun or date night plans this weekend in Baton Rouge? Check these out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some events happening in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Learn about local wildlife Stick to your new year’s resolution to get healthy Kids can learn about the science of flight Check out a local brewery, try something new
theadvocate.com
Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.
Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Jan. 18, 2022
The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire. Library activities set. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February...
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Xanadu Muses welcome new 2023 Royalty
The Krewe of Xanadu always celebrates in style. This weekend was no exception when previous royal court members welcomed a new queen and her lovely court for the upcoming Mardi Gras season. The Krewe held a "Taste of Italy" luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Louisiana Cajun Mansion in...
