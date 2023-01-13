ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Jan. 18, 2022

The New Horizon Tour, featuring Scotty Austin, formerly of Saving Abel, with guests FLAW, Shallowside and The Almas, will be at Southern Rhythm in Denham Springs on March 10. Tickets will be going on sale soon through Southern Rhythm and on Eventbrite. Scotty Austin spent eight years as the frontman...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette bars may shut down early for Mardi Gras 2023

Mardi Gras Day revelers may be forced onto the streets of Lafayette at the stroke of midnight, the start of the Lenten season. The city and parish councils have introduced ordinances that would require businesses that "sell, dispense or deliver" alcoholic beverages for consumption on their premises to close at midnight Mardi Gras Day instead of 2 a.m. on Ash Wednesday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board

Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Chitimacha Tribe to open grocery store in this city that lost its only one in 2022

A grocery store will open in Jeanerette after its previous lone outlet burned down. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana will open a second Raintree Market in the Iberia Parish city in the spring of 2024, the tribe announced. The city has been without a full-service grocery store since Mac’s Sugar City Market burned in June, reports indicate.
JEANERETTE, LA
brproud.com

Where can you eat during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those of you who are trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions, there is now another possible temptation to overcome. Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is coming back next week and there are 21 restaurants to choose from this time. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Two Louisiana cities listed in the top 10 for remote work in the U.S.

Two Louisiana cities placed in the top 10 for best small cities for remote work based on their library funding, access to high-speed internet and lifestyle factors, according to a study from Forage. Forage, a virtual platform that helps connect students with potential careers, analyzed data from more than 130...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.

Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Jan. 18, 2022

The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire. Library activities set. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Xanadu Muses welcome new 2023 Royalty

The Krewe of Xanadu always celebrates in style. This weekend was no exception when previous royal court members welcomed a new queen and her lovely court for the upcoming Mardi Gras season. The Krewe held a "Taste of Italy" luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Louisiana Cajun Mansion in...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA

