Related
ComicBook
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Reveals Regrets About Viral Dance Scene
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shared that she has some regrets about the viral dance scene that has swept social media. ET's Nischelle Turner talked to the young actress and gauged how her life has been shaken up by the massive Netflix hit. It seems like Ortega can't believe how popular the show is either. But, the star is very grateful to all the fans for their enthusiasm. When it comes to the dance number, she still lays awake at night going over how it could have gone differently. Some might say that the Wednesday is perfect the way it is, but Ortega wouldn't be so sure about that. Check out what she told ET down below.
ComicBook
Watch Brendan Fraser's Heartwarming Reaction to Ke Huy Quan's Critics Choice Awards Win
A video capturing Brendan Fraser's heartwarming reaction to Ke Huy Quan's win at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards has gone viral. Quan, who appeared opposite Fraser in 1992's Encino Man, won his latest trophy for his role as mild-mannered Waymond Wang and the alternate-universe Alpha-Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once during Sunday's ceremony. Fraser — named Best Actor for his performance in The Whale — was visibly excited as Quan made his way to the stage to accept the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Popculture
Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023
It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe.
Complex
Evan Peters Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Over Golden Globes Speech
The mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes has criticized Evan Peters following his Golden Globe win for his portrayal of the serial killer. In comments provided to TMZ, Hughes’ mother Shirley said that she hoped Peters would have mentioned the families impacted by Dahmer’s crimes during his acceptance speech at the show earlier this week. She also said that she hopes Hollywood will stop making shows and movies about real-life serial killers, which undoubtedly has an impact on the families of victims.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season
Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Winslet’s Hair in the New Titanic Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion
The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen. Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary,...
Here's What the 'Glee' Cast Has Said About the Upcoming Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'
At the Jingle Ball in December, McHale–who played Artie on Glee–told InTouch Weekly that while he had no hand in the docuseries' creation, he was willing to debunk any rumors that the show may propagate. "You don't necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves...
Christina Applegate wears a statement manicure to 2023 Critics Choice Awards
The "Dead To Me" actress wore the names "Jen" and "Judy" on her nails.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? 'Outer Banks' Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Stokes posted a snap of himself getting close with a blonde he tagged as Ballerini on his Instagram Is Kelsea Ballerini ready to "jump right in" with Chase Stokes? The "Heartfirst" singer, 29, and Outer Banks actor, 30, were spotted getting cozy at Monday's Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fans initially took note of an Instagram post from Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves featuring a group of musicians, actors and influencers he hosted in his suite for the playoff game, which Georgia won...
ComicBook
Mayfair Witches Cast, Showrunners Reveal if They Believe in Magic (Exclusive)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches debuted on AMC and AMC+ last week with the latest installment of the network's Immortal Universe proving to be a big hit. The series is AMC+'s biggest ever series premiere. The new series, which is set in the same general universe as Interview With the Vampire, follows a young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches and, as she grapples with her newfound powers, she also finds herself contending with a sinister presence who has haunted her family for generations. With the series dealing with magic and witchcraft and being set and filmed in New Orleans, we asked the cast and showrunners if they themselves believe in magic.
Ellen Pompeo’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Farewell: Everything to Know About Meredith Grey’s Exit
Get some tissues, stat! Meredith Grey is leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after 19 years, and Grey's Anatomy fans are in for an emotional farewell. The ABC medical drama returns in February with a midseason premiere that will include star Ellen Pompeo's sendoff. "Grey Sloan Memorial celebrates Meredith Grey [Pompeo] as she says farewell to […]
Selena Gomez and Her Sister Aren't Here for the Hate, Thank You
Singer and actor Selena Gomez, 30, has grown up in the public eye and over the years has been faced with her fair share of criticism, from her relationship choices to comments on her physique. Unfortunately, it appears the “My Mind and Me” songstress has once again fallen victim to body shaming.
ABC News
'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage announces engagement to Tessa Angermeier
Boy meets fiancee! "Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor, 42, shared a photo tagged in Owensville, Indiana, of the couple posing together in front of a lake, with Angermeier's left hand on display with a ring on that finger.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Premiere Ends With Devastating Preview for Season 1
As if the first episode of The Last of the Us wasn't already heartbreaking enough, the rest of the season is about to rip your heart out and run it over with the largest FEDRA truck it can find. Immediately following Sunday's premiere, HBO released a preview of the rest of the season teasing plenty of reunions, action, and even more heartbreak.
Christine Brown's Daughter Pitches a Sister Wives Spinoff That Makes a Lot of Sense
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. We have not seen the last of Christine Brown—at least if her daughter has anything to say about it. In November, the Sister Wives star announced her split from ex Kody Brown after more than 25...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Responds to Body Shamers After Her Golden Globes Look Gets Criticized
On Saturday, Selena Gomez attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for her starring role in Hulu's Only Murders In the Building. The award went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, but Gomez was still a winner on the red carpet, wearing a stunning Valentino gown with a plunging neckline, off the shoulder bodice, and thigh-high slit in the long skirt.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at Critics Choice Awards
Angela Bassett has won another award for her performance in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Sunday, Bassett took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. This marks the second major award win in under a week for Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel following her Golden Globes win last week. Bassett was nominated in the category alongside Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Janelle Monae (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.)
