Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shared that she has some regrets about the viral dance scene that has swept social media. ET's Nischelle Turner talked to the young actress and gauged how her life has been shaken up by the massive Netflix hit. It seems like Ortega can't believe how popular the show is either. But, the star is very grateful to all the fans for their enthusiasm. When it comes to the dance number, she still lays awake at night going over how it could have gone differently. Some might say that the Wednesday is perfect the way it is, but Ortega wouldn't be so sure about that. Check out what she told ET down below.

2 DAYS AGO