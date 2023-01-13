ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestwood, MO

Comments / 6

Lonnie Allen
2d ago

one by one business are leaving the dangerous concrete jungles of St Louis. The democrat run city that is soft on crime and criminals. St Louis where the District Attorney let's murderer walk free with no prosecution.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night

There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St. Louis. The latest one happened in north St. Louis on Friday night. Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night. There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

18-year-old fatally shot Saturday in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man that took place Saturday in East St. Louis. According to a press release, Illinois State Police responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a homicide in the 800 block of North 80th Street in East St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Officer treated for trouble breathing after traffic stop, St. Louis City police say

ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to a local hospital with trouble breathing Monday, police said. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a third district officer conducted a traffic stop near the area of South Broadway and President Street just before noon in south St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AOL Corp

Here’s a list of five new restaurants coming to O’Fallon in 2023

An Outback Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant called Le Ono, and Ziggy’s Coffee are among the new dining options coming to O’Fallon in 2023. Up for city approval soon are a Dunkin’ Donuts, Gigi’s Gelato and Italian Market, and a third Starbucks location downtown in a new Southview Plaza proposal.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Woman hit, killed by Metro train in Swansea, Ill.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit and killed by a Metro train while crossing train tracks in Swansea, Illinois, on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian hit at the Metro light rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road north of IL-161 just before 11 a.m.
SWANSEA, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy