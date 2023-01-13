Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
Law enforcement task force created to stop aggressive driving
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -In 2022, 50 high-speed crashes that ended with the loss of life, were investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Four of those crashes were here in Mesa County. Law enforcement across the Grand Valley is creating a task force in the hopes of bringing a stop...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday’s shooting on Patterson Road saw a number of near-misses for police and citizens alike, though no injuries were reported. Shots first began to ring out around 12:08 p.m, and law enforcement quickly swarmed the area, resulting in the arrest of Michael Viegas. The...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction company is running low on blood
I-70 reopened after semi crash spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline. Westbound I-70 is back open after being closed for most of Tuesday. Patterson Road shooting suspect arrested and identified. Updated: 16 hours ago. Shortly after noon, the Grand Junction Police Department swarmed the area around Northern Way because of...
nbc11news.com
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Jury selection in the trial of Brian Cohee II ended Tuesday afternoon, the next step in a case that previously saw Cohee plead guilty by reason of insanity. Opening statements were slated for 3 p.m. the same day. Due to the fact that Cohee plead...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Sheriff's Office needs volunteers for victim advocacy
I-70 reopened after semi crash spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline. Westbound I-70 is back open after being closed for most of Tuesday. Patterson Road shooting suspect arrested and identified. Updated: 19 hours ago. Shortly after noon, the Grand Junction Police Department swarmed the area around Northern Way because of...
nbc11news.com
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
UPDATE 8:02 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The suspect involved in today’s shooting is 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas. According to the Grand Junction Police Department Viegas faces the following charges:. Attempted First Degree Murder. Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer. Attempted Assault in the First...
nbc11news.com
I-70 reopened after semi crash spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline
Shortly after noon, the Grand Junction Police Department swarmed the area around Northern Way because of multiple gunshots in the area. Mesa County Sheriff's Office needs volunteers for victim advocacy. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is looking for more volunteers to join...
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Everyone welcome Eden! She has been to our studio three times over the past few months and is looking for a forever home. Eden is very sweet, calm, and knows tricks. She can sit, lay down, and shake when asked. She is eight years old...
nbc11news.com
Orchard Mesa Pool reopens its doors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Orchard Mesa Pool reopened its doors to the community today. The overall response from the public was excitement, with residents expressing their joy to bring their kids and families to the pool, reminiscing on their childhood at the very same pool. Not all residents...
nbc11news.com
Stronger winter storm to arrive tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, and the South San Juan Wilderness until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain in...
nbc11news.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.
nbc11news.com
Mountain snow today becomes more widespread on Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After some overnight light rain, Grand Junction saw a few snow flurries early this morning while some heavier snow fell across the higher elevations. While some scattered light snow continues to fall across some of the higher elevations, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are settling into the valleys with even a little bit of sunshine breaking through. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue in the lower elevations through much of the day today while scattered snow will continue to fall over the higher elevations. Much better snow chances are on the way to the entire region as we head into Tuesday.
nbc11news.com
Snow winding down, turning drier to end the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We saw quite a bit of snow come down in Grand Junction yesterday afternoon and through the overnight hours, but actual accumulations on the ground wound up being a bit of a dud compared to some of the projected totals. Cloudy skies are still in place as snow comes to an end this morning, but some sunshine is possible this afternoon. We should continue to stay dry with some lingering clouds through the end of the week and into the weekend.
nbc11news.com
Today is free day at National Parks and Forest Service areas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The USDA Forest Service offers six free days throughout the year, one of them on Martin Luther King Day. The USDA Forest Service is offering a free day today to encourage families to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands. The USDA wants to...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Jackalopes name New Manager
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Jackalopes have named James Frisbie as the Team Manager for the upcoming season. Frisbie, an Oregon native and Abilene Christian University Alumni is bringing a strong resume to Grand Junction. He has prior experience managing in the Central League, Frontier League, and American Association. However, he recently also served in Major League Baseball as the Left-Handed Hitting Batting Practice Specialist with the Detroit Tigers.
Comments / 3