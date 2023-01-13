GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After some overnight light rain, Grand Junction saw a few snow flurries early this morning while some heavier snow fell across the higher elevations. While some scattered light snow continues to fall across some of the higher elevations, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are settling into the valleys with even a little bit of sunshine breaking through. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue in the lower elevations through much of the day today while scattered snow will continue to fall over the higher elevations. Much better snow chances are on the way to the entire region as we head into Tuesday.

