Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
West Des Moines police investigate shooting
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting on Copper Drive in West Des Moines. West Des Moines police say that around 3:53 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a 911 call from a woman stating that she had been shot by her partner. When they arrived...
Adel man dies after Dallas County crash on Highway 6
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, […]
Police arrest Des Moines man after deadly overnight stabbing
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police arrested and charged a man with stabbing and killing another man on Saturday night. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Des Moines resident Jason Gene Parker. Parker is charged with first degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old male. Last night at 11:26 p.m., officers and Des Moines […]
'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
Drivers die in two separate crashes with DOT trucks less than two hours apart
Ames, IA- Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday. Radio Iowa reports that state troopers say the first incident, about 1 PM, involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work.
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
Driver arrested after crash over retaining wall in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police took one person into custody after a rollover crash near the Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital. Police say a driver lost control and crashed over the retaining wall on the west side of the hospital. No word yet on what charges the driver might face.
A Woman at Iowa Funeral Home Thought to Be Dead, Now is Not
When someone is taken to a funeral home deceased, you expect that's the end of the story. However, in this case, it is only the beginning. There is a report out of Iowa where a woman was taken to a funeral home believed to be dead. Now, it's believed that she's very much alive.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Des Moines hotel
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a man at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport as a homicide. Emergency crews responded to 4817 Fleur Drive around 4:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person bleeding and in cardiac arrest, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des […]
Des Moines police search for driver who flipped car near art center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a fiery crash near the Des Moines Art Center. Video shows the wreckage left behind at Polk Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Witnesses say the car was speeding overnight, hit several light poles...
DSM man charged with animal neglect after dogs found living in filth
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested after officers discovered several dogs in a house severely underweight and living in filth. Eric Lavern Hill, 38, was charged with one count of animal neglect – no death or serious injury and two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. According to […]
Ames Police make arrest in hotel shooting
AMES, Iowa — 27-year-old Anthony Garner of Alabama was booked into the Story County jail Saturday evening in connection to a shooting at the Quality Inn in Ames. Garner is facing five charges, including attempted murder. Police say they found two victims when they arrived at East 13th Street...
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
Creston Woman faces Forgery and Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Creston woman early Sunday morning on two Union County Warrants. Police arrested 20-year-old Emily Marie Dohorn at Birch and Fremont Streets. Dohorn was wanted for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Interference with Official Acts, and Providing False Identification Information.
Arrest made in Des Moines hotel homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport. Surfun Julise Boens, 50, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. According to Des Moines Police, Boens allegedly shot the victim, a 45-year-old male, in the early morning hours on Friday. Boens […]
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
