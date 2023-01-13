Read full article on original website
Related
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
President Joe Biden is building a taxpayer-funded wall around his Delaware beach house, while strongly opposing a wall at the southern border amid the border crisis.
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic House and Senate leadership remained silent on Rep. Adam Schiff's call for an intelligence assessment into the classified documents mishandled by President Biden.
Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says US would be better now with Trump; stops short of 2024 endorsement
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she believes the U.S. would be better off with former President Trump in office, but would not say if she will endorse him for 2024.
Jim Jordan fires back at White House in Biden document fight: Republicans want 'fair' treatment
Jim Jordan said Republicans just want equal treatment after the White House said GOP investigations into Biden's classified documents were "hypocritical."
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden has his fingerprints all over this
Jesse Watters seeks to find answers to the classified documents scandal tied to President Biden and how his son could play a role in all of this on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
How Biden's doc debacle could impact 2024, farmers warn of threat to food supply and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Top Democrat opposes Biden administration plan to sell warplanes to Turkey
The Biden administration's plan to go through with a $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey's is opposed by the Democratic chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
Prince Harry says 400 pages cut from book 'Spare' because William, Charles would never forgive him
Prince Harry said that "Spare"'s first draft was twice as long as its final version and he took out some of the more sensitive claims about his bother and father.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Former FBI assistant director sees 'glaring disparity' in DOJ's 'kid gloves' treatment of Biden
Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker told Fox News Digital there is a "glaring disparity" in how Biden and Trump are treated by the DOJ as it relates to classified materials.
Tennessee man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint, firing at police during car chase
Gary Ball, 35, faces a slew of charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and firing upon police during a car chase through Cocke County, Tennessee last month.
Democrat Schiff says national security may have been jeopardized by Biden’s mishandling of classified docs
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents may have jeopardized national security.
Missing woman's body, car found in Oregon river over a month after disappearance: police
Investigators believe they have recovered the body of LaDawn Rene Bloom from a submerged car that was pulled from a river in Seaside, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.
Not ‘fair’ for federal government to criticize DeSantis and then ask for Florida’s help: Francis Suarez
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reacted to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre berating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over immigration on "Fox & Friends."
Fox News
934K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0