NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 13. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Domantas Sabonis, Kings. The dynamic big man led Sacramento to an undefeated 4-0 week with averages...
NBA
The NBA on MLK Day: History and records
On Monday, Jan. 16, the NBA will continue its tradition of using the game of basketball to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with various activities on and off the court to promote unity, togetherness and equality. The NBA has played games on MLK Day every year...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Bucks 132
T.J. McConnell put on a show in the first half on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee, scoring a career-best 25 points before halftime, going 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range to propel Indiana to a 76-65 lead at the intermission. Unfortunately, McConnell and the Pacers (23-22) ran out...
NBA
Nas Little Brings That Same Energy In Return
Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little was nearing his return to the lineup after missing six weeks with a mild femoral head impaction fracture in his right hip, but he needed to get in some practice time first, something that can be hard to come by at this point in the season.
NBA
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
Wolves Fall To Jazz, 126-125
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
NBA
Tatum Erupts for 51 as C's Offense Stings Hornets
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics put together an offensive masterpiece Monday afternoon in Charlotte. Tatum erupted for a season-high 51 points while Boston as a team totaled 34 assists compared to just 11 turnovers during a 130-118 win. And that’s just the surface level of this master class of scoring.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers on Jarrett Culver
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on two-way guard Jarrett Culver, the team announced today. In 10 games (one start) for the Hawks this season, Culver averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. He netted a season-high 10 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 2, 2022.
NBA
"The Guys Keep Fighting" | Utah Ready For Holiday Showdown In Minnesota
If for nothing else, Mike Conley is proud of the fight. It's been a brutal stretch of games for the Jazz of late, going just 3-8 in their last 11 games. While that record may seem like a team in freefall, looking at the numbers tells an entirely different story.
NBA
Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win
The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
NBA
Ever-Growing Thunder Energized by the Back-to-Back
CHICAGO -- Nine days ago in Orlando, the Thunder was coming off a blowout win over the Boston Celtics, a team-fueled rout where OKC exploded for 150 points. After a long two-and-a-half-hour flight and an early morning arrival on the east coast, the Thunder had to pick itself up and compete against a well-rested and scrappy Magic squad. In the first half, the Thunder didn’t deliver, and ultimately lost the game by 11.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 14
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Week 14 begins on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the NBA honors the civil rights icon with both on-court action and off-court activities and discussions focused on Dr. King’s pursuit of racial, social and economic justice.
NBA
LeBron James becomes 2nd player to score 38,000 career points
LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James surpassed the 38,000-point mark with a first-quarter jumper, becoming the second player in league lore (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) to cross that scoring mark. He nailed the shot — a 20-foot jumper over P.J. Tucker off an assist from Russell Westbrook — with 5:43 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 20-17 lead.
NBA
Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
NBA
Bulls announce new partnership with The Edit LDN
The Chicago Bulls announced today its new partnership with limited edition sneaker and streetwear marketplace The Edit LDN. The multiyear partnership will include digital and social content, events, exclusive offerings for Bulls Season Ticket Holders and more. The partnership marks the first time The Edit LDN has partnered with a...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.16.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 132 Golden State 118. ( Bulls: 20-24, 12-10 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 43 pts. Golden State: Thompson: 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Golden State: Curry: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Caruso: 7. Golden State: Green: 7. CCI STAT OF THE GAME:...
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 14: Grizzlies, Sixers both on rise; Nuggets stay at No. 1
With the 2022-23 season more than halfway done, parity remains, especially in the Western Conference, where the 12th-place Oklahoma City Thunder are just two games in the loss column behind the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks. There are some pretty clear tiers in the East and, amazingly, the Sacramento Kings seem to...
