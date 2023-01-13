Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Reserve At Woodland Event Center Ribbon Cutting
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Reserve at Woodland special events center in Valley City is open for business. Co-owner and Valley City native, Kayla Cash, Director of Sales at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo said the reconstruction project of the building located east of Bjornson’s public golf course was completed using local contractors in Valley City or the surrounding area.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – While driving the other day I was on my “pity-pot” about all the snow we have and some of its challenges. Then, as the sun set lower in the sky, I began noticing the magnificent artwork created by the snow, wind and shadows. The beauty ranged from the largest snow banks to the barely definable snow drifts in ditches, in fence lines, in the sloughs and on the tilled fields. Go for a drive & and enjoy the views.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Junior High Spelling Bee Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Junior High held its annual school spelling bee on Thursday, January 12th. Teacher and student advisor Kristi Shanenko said all junior high students, through their English classes, competed in a 15-question. preliminary round, and the top scorers were invited to the school bee.
newsdakota.com
UJ selects Jungels as Nursing Excellence Award Winner
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The nursing faculty at the University of Jamestown (UJ) selected Trisha Jungels as the inaugural recipient of the UJ Nursing Excellence award. Jungels is the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She received the award on Thursday,...
newsdakota.com
Rosa St. John
Rosa St. John, 63, Kulm, ND died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown, ND. Rosa Santiago was born June 20, 1959 at Tamarindo, Ponce, Puerto Rico the daughter of Jose and Rosa (Ramos) Santiago. She grew up in Puerto Rico until she was 6 when the family moved to Chicago. She attended elementary and high school in Chicago.
newsdakota.com
Several Vehicles Slid Off I-94 Due To Icy Road Conditions
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement along with fire and rescue crews have been responding to several vehicles sliding of the roadway along Interstate 94 in Barnes County east and west of Valley City on Monday, January 16th. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282,...
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
newsdakota.com
First Responders Record Busy Day In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Rural Fire District first responders and law enforcement officers with the Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s office and Valley City police department responded to a number of vehicle crashes due to extremely icy road condition in the area on January 16th.
newsdakota.com
JRMC recognizes employees at Golden Gala
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – A legend is not built in a day. It takes years of consistent commitment to perform with selfless purpose. A legend commits every day—without concern for recognition—to being irreplaceable. Jamestown Regional Medical Center recognized its legendary employees at The Golden Gala recognition event...
newsdakota.com
St. Catherine School Bee Winners Announced
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2023 St. Catherine School Spelling Bee Winners have been named. St. Catherine School teacher and student advisor Dawn Ihry said Luke Sorby, son of Justin and Sara Sorby, and Gray. Kasowski, son of Josh and Alison Kasowski, were co-champions as they spelled the...
newsdakota.com
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold, 83, Valley City, ND, passed away at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and his family on January 14, 2023, after a battle with esophageal cancer. Herb’s funeral service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM in Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00.
14 head of cattle killed in truck rollover at Jamestown
A semi with a cattle trailer overturned at the Interstate 94 and Highway 52 bypass at Jamestown Thursday, killing 14 head of cattle.
newsdakota.com
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
newsdakota.com
No. 14 Jimmies Take Down Third-Ranked Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The 14th-ranked Jimmie women’s hockey team earned their biggest win of their inaugural season Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 3 Midland University 3-2 at Sidner Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Warriors led 1-0 after one thanks to a goal by Brynn Tosh at 6:08 of the...
newsdakota.com
Gregory Ross
Greg Ross, age 71, of New Rockford, ND, died Friday, January 13, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Carrington, ND. Greg’s Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 1:00PM- 2:00PM followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. Arrangements by Evans Funeral...
newsdakota.com
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Snap Three-Game Losing Streak, Sweep Season Series
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time since joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team has swept its season series with Concordia (NE). Jamestown defeated the Bulldogs 79-72 at Newman Arena on Saturday afternoon. Outside shooting and dealing with the...
Comments / 0