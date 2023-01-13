VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – While driving the other day I was on my “pity-pot” about all the snow we have and some of its challenges. Then, as the sun set lower in the sky, I began noticing the magnificent artwork created by the snow, wind and shadows. The beauty ranged from the largest snow banks to the barely definable snow drifts in ditches, in fence lines, in the sloughs and on the tilled fields. Go for a drive & and enjoy the views.

