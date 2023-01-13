ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

cpr.org

A look behind at Colorado’s decentralized system of coroners who investigate death every day

Editor's Note: Some of the photos in this story show scenes at a coroner's office. If someone dies north of Colfax Avenue and the death is unattended or suspicious, that body eventually goes to the Adams County Coroner’s Office. There the elected coroner, Monica Broncucia-Jordan, who is not a physician, will likely contract with a forensic pathologist to perform the autopsy.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

7 hurt after suspected street racer, drunk driver collide in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - Seven people were hospitalized over the weekend after an alleged street racer and drunk driver crashed head on in Denver. Authorities say the suspected street racer hit the other vehicle as both were traveling on West Jewell Avenue near Federal Boulevard early Saturday morning. Six people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police announce suspect in custody after stabbing on Valmont Road

Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault. Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead at Greeley park

GREELEY, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a man at a Greeley park as a homicide. The Greeley Police Department said in a release that officers responded to the south side of Ramseier Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a downed person. Ramseier Park is located in the 2800 block of West C Street.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show

DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO

