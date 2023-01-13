Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'David HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022David HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
At-risk woman, 86, missing in Aurora
Police in Aurora are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing Saturday afternoon after leaving work.
cpr.org
A look behind at Colorado’s decentralized system of coroners who investigate death every day
Editor's Note: Some of the photos in this story show scenes at a coroner's office. If someone dies north of Colfax Avenue and the death is unattended or suspicious, that body eventually goes to the Adams County Coroner’s Office. There the elected coroner, Monica Broncucia-Jordan, who is not a physician, will likely contract with a forensic pathologist to perform the autopsy.
Second crash occurs nearby while police clear initial crash in Arvada
A motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon while police were already clearing a non-injury crash nearby.
Missing Thornton 12-year-old found safe
The Thornton Police Department says that a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.
Homicide suspected after man found dead in Greeley park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
KKTV
7 hurt after suspected street racer, drunk driver collide in Denver
DENVER (KKTV) - Seven people were hospitalized over the weekend after an alleged street racer and drunk driver crashed head on in Denver. Authorities say the suspected street racer hit the other vehicle as both were traveling on West Jewell Avenue near Federal Boulevard early Saturday morning. Six people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.
Boulder police announce suspect in custody after stabbing on Valmont Road
Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault. Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.
Arrest made after man found stabbed to death in Denver park
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a stabbing victim who died in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood on Saturday.
Aurora businesses struggling months after explosion at nearby apartments
The Saturday lunch rush that once filled the business at the Parkside Eatery in Aurora has been slower than usual, more than four months after an explosion at a nearby apartment complex.
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Loveland; suspect driver not injured
A suspected DUI crash south of Boyd Lake in Loveland ended with one person dead and two seriously injured on Saturday evening.
Denver cop facing lawsuit for injuring 62-year-old veteran
A local civil rights attorney is preparing to file a lawsuit against Denver Police Officer Cody Lane, who is currently facing an internal affairs investigation.
Denver PD investigating death ‘believed to be a homicide’
The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was "believed to be a homicide," police said.
Denver police officer crashes car while responding to armed robbery
A marked Denver Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue Saturday while responding to an armed robbery.
Large stash of drugs, $400,000 in stolen artwork recovered by police from Colorado hotel room
Colorado police recovered $400,000 in stolen paintings, including a piece by Elaine de Kooning, famous for her abstract portraits of President John F. Kennedy, and four landscapes.
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
Man found dead at Greeley park
GREELEY, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a man at a Greeley park as a homicide. The Greeley Police Department said in a release that officers responded to the south side of Ramseier Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a downed person. Ramseier Park is located in the 2800 block of West C Street.
Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show
DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
1310kfka.com
Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested
Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
Juvenile suspect arrested after murder of juvenile female
Denver Police arrested a juvenile male suspect in connection to the Wednesday murder of a juvenile female victim. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was inside a vehicle and stopped in the 5400 block of North Atchison Way in Denver when the suspect approached the vehicle and shot the victim once.
Off-duty officer accused of punching physically disabled neighbor
The Aurora Police Department said an off-duty officer was involved in a fight and arrested on Wednesday night.
Comments / 0