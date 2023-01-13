Read full article on original website
Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 and 2 separate themselves from the pack
Emmaus High School’s boys basketball team strengthened its case for the No. 1 spot with a 63-52 victory over rival Parkland, which started the season atop the rankings. On the independent scene, Executive has hit its stride. The Raptors have won nine straight games and lead the District 11 Class 3A power-point standings.
Warren Hills girls basketball storms back from 15 points down to beat Voorhees
The Warren Hills girls basketball team trailed 27-12 in the final minute of second quarter and it didn’t look like the Blue Streaks’ road trip to Voorhees on Tuesday night was going to be successful. But then the Blue Streaks surged with a 14-0 run, including the first...
5 takeaways from H/W/S wrestling
Cleaning out a very crowded notebook from the 2023 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament at Phillipsburg, where whoever made the pasta from the hospitality room should open a restaurant …
Just one change in team wrestling rankings
There is only one tweak in this week’s team wrestling rankings. Now, next week … looking at this week’s upcoming duals, could be a lot of changes!
H.S. Roundup: Fairfield Union tops Hartley on Harrah buzzer-beater
Fairfield Union 40, Hartley 39: Ted Harrah scored on a layup at the buzzer in the Falcons’ thrilling non-conference win over the Hawks at Ohio Dominican University. Caleb Schmelzer led the Falcons (12-2) with 14 points and Harrah added eight. Harvest Prep 80, Fairfield Christian Academy 40: The Knights...
Eagles kicker answers cheating accusations: ‘It’s completely legal’
PHILADELPHIA – Ahead of the Saturday’s massive NFC divisional round game between the Eagles and the Giants, the Eagles have been dealing with improper usage of items to help them with field goals, but the Eagles have stated they are in the clear, and have even spoken to the league about what happened.
Dynamic guards pace the weekly boys basketball honorees
High-scoring backcourts seized the spotlight for local Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, Colonial League and New Jersey programs. Here are our weekly stars and the overall Player of the Week. Note: Executive Education players are included in the Colonial League category.
