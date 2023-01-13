Read full article on original website
Mafia boss, Italy's No. 1 fugitive, arrested after 30 years on the run
Italy's most wanted man, Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested Monday after three decades on the run. He was apprehended in the Sicilian capital, Palermo, Italy's Carabinieri police division said. Messina Denaro, a convicted murderer who has eluded authorities for 30 years, is thought to be the leader of...
Phys.org
Why food is such a powerful symbol in political protest
Food is a hot issue in today's activism. Last year, UK climate group Just Stop Oil hurled tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. Later they smeared cake on a Madame Tussauds waxwork of King Charles. Protesters affiliated with the German group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) threw mashed potatoes on Claude Monet's Grainstacks at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany. An activist targeted Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa with cake at the Louvre Museum in Paris. All were intended as wake-up calls about the anthropogenic climate catastrophe.
Phys.org
Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor
Egyptian authorities announced Saturday the discovery of an ancient tomb in Luxor dating back around 3,500 years that archaeologists believe holds the remains of an 18th dynasty royal. The tomb was unearthed by Egyptian and British researchers on the west bank of the River Nile, where the famous Valley of...
Phys.org
Raft of single-use plastic items to be banned in England: govt
England will ban a wide range of single-use plastic items from October including plates and cutlery in order to limit their "devastating" effect on the environment, the government said Saturday. The new legislation will also cover single-use trays and certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers, the environment ministry...
Phys.org
Our toilets can yield excellent alternatives for widespread polluting fertilizers
To tackle the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and pollution, humanity will need to move to a circular economy, where all resources are recycled. Why not recycle our own body waste too as fertilizer, provided there is no risk that harmful microbes or traces from pharmaceuticals end up in the consumed crops? Most nutrients needed for plant growth occur in human urine and feces. Urine is especially rich in nitrogen and potassium, and also contains trace amounts of metals such as boron, zinc, and iron. Feces could in theory supply other nutrients such as phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium or valuable organic carbon to soils.
