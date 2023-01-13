Packers GM Makes Clear Statement About Aaron Rodgers' Future

After losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers fell short of the postseason for just the third time since 2008.

As a result of the team's disappointing, 8-9 campaign, speculation has swirled that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers' time with the franchise has come to an end. Rodgers himself was noncommittal about the 2023 season when he spoke with reporters after the game, saying "I want to take the emotion out of it and have conversations and see where the organization is, and see how I feel after some time has passed."

Meeting with the media on Friday to wrap up the season, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was much more clear about the situation.

While he said the team is going to give Rodgers "some space" to make his decision, he said that as long as Rodgers wants to keep playing, the team wants him back.

"Like I said in the bye, I want all these guys back," Gutekunst said, according to Matt Scheidman of the Athletic.

That said, Gutekunst also said that he doesn't think the decision about whether Rodgers is back for his 19th season will be his alone, which lends validity to the thought that Rodgers is seriously considering walking away.

The 39-year-old Rodgers reportedly toyed with the idea of retirement last offseason before ultimately signing a three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers.

Gutekunst said Friday that the contract represented a commitment from the Packers "not just for this year." Rodgers said Sunday , however, that the $100 million-plus he stands to make across the next two seasons will not impact his decision.

Rodgers struggled a bit in 2022, at least by his lofty standards. After being named the NFL MVP in back-to-back seasons, he saw his passing yardage dip to 217.4 per game and he threw 26 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions, the second-most in his career.

If Rodgers does indeed decide to hang up his cleats, the Packers would turn to Jordan Love behind center. Love, a former first-round pick in 2020, has started just one NFL game in three seasons.