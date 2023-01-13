ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous NYC Pub to Open Austin Location

The Dead Rabbit , also known as “The Most Awarded Pub in the World”, will soon be opening in Austin , according to a recent report in Eater. The restaurant will be located at 204 East Sixth Street , replacing BD Riley’s Irish Pub.

Describing the bar’s founding, the official website states “When we opened The Dead Rabbit, we did so with little more than a dream and a determination to succeed. At the helm were Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, who had already created a cocktail bar named the world’s best back in their home city of Belfast, Ireland. And they wanted to do it all again, here in New York.”

The pub features an impressive range of beers, cocktails, and liquors, as well as a thorough offering of quality pub food such as hamburgers, salmon, salads, and fish and chips.

What Now Austin reached out to owner Jack McGarry to ask about potential opening dates, but he was not immediately available for comment.

Fortunately, The Dead Rabbit explains their upcoming Texas debut on the official website, stating: “As The Dead Rabbit approaches its tenth anniversary in New York, we’re looking ahead to a new era of celebrating Irish heritage.”

“Opening in Spring 2023, we’re bringing The Dead Rabbit to Austin’s iconic Sixth Street in the Downtown Historic District. Predominantly pedestrianized, the area is known for its bars, clubs, live music, and comedy venues housed in 19th-century Victorian buildings, earning the street a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. So, is everything really bigger in the Lone Star State? We can’t wait to find out.”

Photo: Official


