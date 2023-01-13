Ella Halikas Gives Inspirational Message on Dreams: ‘Don’t Let the Fear Stop You’

The SI Swim Search finalist encouraged her followers to chase their aspirations.

Ella Halikas. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ella Halikas is back at it with more motivational social media content . The 2021 SI Swim Search finalist shared a few glam photos of herself with an inspirational message.

In the Instagram pics, which were snapped at ESPN and the College Football Playoff’s Allstate Party at the Playoff event held in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, Halikas rocked a canary yellow mini dress with a thigh-high slit and cut-out detailing on the chest. The model wore a brown leather jacket draped over her shoulders and clear high heels. She accessorized with bold, statement earrings and her glam included sparkly lids and glossy lips.

While Halikas looked gorgeous, it was her accompanying note that really stood out. “idk who needs to hear this but don’t let the fear of what others think of you stop you from chasing your dreams🗣️👏🏼🔥🙏🏼,” she wrote in the caption of her Jan. 10 post.

“had i listened to others judgement of me and their limiting beliefs... i would never be in this position today,” she continued. “i wouldn’t be living here, wouldn’t be a sports illustrated model... had i just listened to them.”

The model’s followers chimed in to the comments section to hype her up while also praising Halikas for her encouraging words.

“I just gotta say thank you for sharing that shine girl! ✨,” wrote one person, while another individual added, “You are my living dreams and goals! So happy to see you thriving!!!”

“Caption yes preach💗🙌🏼," added a follower, while an additional fan commented, “That’s my queen yesss👏.”

Halikas finished her post by encouraging her followers to take charge of their lives to reach their dreams. “You have one life, don’t give others the power to take your dreams and passions away from you,” she wrote.

