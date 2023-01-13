ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Hangs Selfie In the Backseat as the Ultimate Hack for Traveling With a Newborn

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

As much as it often complicates our lives, the sad truth is that babies and cars do not always mix. Sure, there are those newborns who will only sleep if they're in a moving vehicle, letting the motion and the hum of the engine lull them off to dreamland. And then, there are the babies who will scream bloody murder the second their body touches the car seat.

Sometimes, it can help if Mom sits in the backseat with their baby, but that's not always practical (especially when she happens to be the one driving). This quick thinking mom on TikTok figured out a solution to this problem, and while it's a little bit silly, those of us who have dealt with a newborn screaming in the car know that desperate times call for desperate measures.

Being a mom is all about figuring out creative ways to take care of the kids all while keeping them safe and happy. .. on that note: this is some next level GOAT mom activity. 😂🤣👏👏 #mama #babiesoftiktok #GOAT #car #benz #carseat #memphis #creative #momhacks #realestate #housesoftiktok

Since her baby tends to freak out when Mom leaves her line of vision, this creative mama printed out a selfie and attached it to the back of the seat, so that her rear-facing baby would be able to see her while she's riding in the car... and against all odds, this simple hack actually worked?! Her impressed friend shared the footage, and we really have to give her credit.

"Being a mom is all about figuring out creative ways to take care of the kids all while keeping them safe and happy," her friend wrote in the caption — so true!

Plenty of fellow parents in the comments seem to agree that this is genius.

"This is a great idea, babies don't have object permanence so trick them into it," one person wrote.

Another admitted that, when caught off guard, this could get a little scary. "Love it but imagine getting in her car when she doesn’t have the kids and just seeing a picture of her taped to the back seat," another commenter pointed out.

LOL! It might be a little weird, but if it creates a peaceful car ride for everyone involved, we're on board.

