Read full article on original website
Related
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With John Legend
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially expanded their family. The couple welcomed a baby on Jan. 13, the Grammy winner announced during a private concert shortly after the bundle of joy's arrival, People reports. According to the outlet, John told the audience the baby was born "this morning" and called it a "blessed day."
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Head to the Airport After Celebrating His 33rd Birthday
Watch: Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks. Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are ready for take off. The couple—who've been romantically linked since December 2019—were photographed on Dec. 16 in Sydney, Australia as they strolled through an airport. Liam and Gabriella kept their appearance low-key,...
Dax Shepard Reveals the “Only” Person to Make Kristen Bell Jealous
Watch: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard WON'T Renew Wedding Vows Anytime Soon. Dax Shepard's latest confession has us frozen for more. The Parenthood alum told Anna Kendrick that, in the 15 years he's known his wife Kristen Bell, Anna has been the only person to make her jealous. "She has...
How Christina Hall Really Feels About Her Kids Following in Mom's TV Design Footsteps
As Christina Hall continues expanding her business, the HGTV star can't help but notice that eye for design doesn't fall far from the tree with 12-year-old daughter Taylor—who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa—showing interest in following in her parents' footsteps. "Taylor is just a natural," Christina...
Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint West's Note for the Tooth Fairy
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday. On Jan. 14, Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories that her son Saint West, 7, "lost his 1st tooth!" She shared a note he wrote, in which he asked if he could "please have Robux" instead of money, referring to the virtual currency of the popular gaming app Roblox.
Captain Sandy Just Fired One Below Deck Season 10 Crew Member
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" One Below Deck crew member's voyage is getting cut short. After multiple warnings about her work ethic and an explosive fight with fellow stew Alissa Humber, season 10 stew Camille Lamb was fired by interim Captain Sandy Yawn on the Bravo series' Jan. 16 episode.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call Out Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson After His Apology
Watch: Prince Harry Jokingly Confesses He "Fact Checks" The Crown. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing up against a British broadcaster. Jeremy Clarkson apologized Jan. 16 for a controversial article he wrote for The Sun in December that detailed his hate for the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level."
Matthew McConaughey’s Son Livingston Had an Alright, Alright, Alright 10th Birthday: See the Cute Pic
Watch: Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall. It's time to Sing to the birthday boy. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated their son Livingston's 10th birthday with a simple party back on Dec. 28, Camila shared on Instagram Jan. 15. Revealing that Livingston is quite...
Misty Copeland Shares How Becoming a Mom Has Changed Her
Misty Copeland is dancing to a new tune. The ballerina, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Jackson, with husband Olu Evans in 2022, recently reflected on how being a mom has changed...
From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards
Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.
American Idol Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31
The American Idol family has lost a beloved member. C.J. Harris, who appeared on the singing competition in 2014, died on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., the Walker County coroner confirmed to E! News. He was 31. Harris' death seemed "natural," the coroner said. There is currently no evidence of...
Elvis Star Austin Butler Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death
Austin Butler will always remember his time with Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor paid tribute to the singer-songwriter one day after she died Jan. 12 at 54 years old. "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," he said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 13. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."
Gabriella Brooks’ Birthday Post for Liam Hemsworth Is Catching Fire
Watch: Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks. Gabriella Brooks is celebrating boyfriend Liam Hemsworth's 33rd birthday like a true victor. The model posted a snapshot of the Hunger Games alum to her Instagram Story on Jan. 13, showing Liam taking a dip in the ocean as he flashes the camera a smile.
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0