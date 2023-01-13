Austin Butler will always remember his time with Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor paid tribute to the singer-songwriter one day after she died Jan. 12 at 54 years old. "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," he said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 13. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

