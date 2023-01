Things to do on MLK Day in Boston

Visit the MFA today to help complete the second community painting. Photo by @mfaboston

we are remembering the life and legacy ofThecontinues to have a— the “The Embrace” was unveiled last week at Boston Common. This is the second permanent tribute to Dr. King in our city. You can find the at his alma mater,where he earned his. The public artwork was made by Sergio Castillo and featuresflying up towards the sky.Here areStart your day early withto thefrom 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Throughout the day, drop by for special events, including, a conversation with artist Hank Willis Thomas and public art project manager Sam Giarratani to discuss the making of “,” and live music from, leave your creative mark + contribute to the two interactive painting projects . Thewere designed as a tribute to the Kings, celebrating themes ofVisit the art museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to participate in. Artists and thought leaders will share reflections on themes of justice, equity, art, and empowerment throughout the day.Theis partnering with the Museum of African American History to perform a free concert in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.