Things to do on MLK Day in Boston
Today we are remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The civil rights leader continues to have a presence in Boston. ICYMI — the new monument “The Embrace” was unveiled last week at Boston Common. This is the second permanent tribute to Dr. King in our city. You can find the “Free at Last” sculpture at his alma mater, Boston University, where he earned his PhD in systematic theology in 1955 . The public artwork was made by Sergio Castillo and features 50 doves flying up towards the sky.
Here are three free things to do today :
📆 MLK Day Open House at the MFA
Start your day early with free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Throughout the day, drop by for special events, including art making , a conversation with artist Hank Willis Thomas and public art project manager Sam Giarratani to discuss the making of “ The Embrace ,” and live music from Dorchester’s DJ WhySham .
While you’re at the MFA , leave your creative mark + contribute to the two interactive painting projects . The 12-ft-long community paintings were designed as a tribute to the Kings, celebrating themes of social justice , equality + unity .
📆 Day of Service at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
Visit the art museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to participate in storytelling, sign-making, conversation, and music . Artists and thought leaders will share reflections on themes of justice, equity, art, and empowerment throughout the day.
📆 MLK Jr. Tribute Concert
The Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra is partnering with the Museum of African American History to perform a free concert in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. at 1 p.m. at Faneuil Hall .
