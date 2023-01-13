Read full article on original website
Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress
Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
fox26houston.com
Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
papercitymag.com
Downtown Houston to be Forever Changed by New Hines District — These Connected Towers Aren’t a Marketing Gimmick But a Real Sea Shift
Texas Tower is helping to shape Hines' new downtown Houston district. Walking from Texas Tower to the Brava high-rise takes less than five minutes, but the quick stroll between the 47-story next generation office building and the 46-story apartment tower shaped like a sailboat still provides a good look at just how rapidly this section of downtown Houston is changing. For one thing, there are a lot more people around.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 16, 2023 include Stomp the Yard: Screen on the Green, MLK Festival, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 16, 2023, include Stomp the Yard: Screen on the Green, MLK Festival at Herman Park Square, Chinese Community Center presents 2023 Lunar New Year Festival, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes...
houstonpublicmedia.org
PIZZA TIME! Eating Our Way Through Houston’s Favorite Pizzas
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. According to the Harris Poll, pizza is America's favorite food. Given how many different styles and types of pizza there are,...
'World's biggest slice' pizzeria debuts in Houston with fat pies and and daiquiris to go
A Louisiana pizzeria that touts the “World's Biggest Pizza Slice” will make its Houston debut this month. Fat Boy’s Pizza will open its location in Richmond at The Grand at Aliana (10445 W. Grand Pkwy.) on Tuesday, January 17. Those giant slices come from Fat Boy’s signature 30-inch pizzas — more typical 10 and 16-inch pies are also available. They’re joined on the menu by appetizers such as meatballs, mozzarella sticks, and wings. Beverage options include a full selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including to-go daiquiris by the gallon. At time when many pizzerias are focused on to-go, Fat Boy’s...
This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
'Radically inclusive' new coffee shop empowers staff with disabilities in Rice Village
Rice Village’s new coffee shop offers customers more than properly brewed lattes and smoothies. Bitty & Beau’s Coffee has the self-described “radically inclusive” mission of providing employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded by Ben and Amy Wright in 2016 and named for their two children with Down syndrome, Bitty & Beau’s aims to change the way people think about those with disabilities. From its first location in Wilmington, N.C., the company now has 24 corporate-owned and franchised locations in 12 states and Washington, D.C. “80 percent of people with disabilities don’t have jobs -- and we’re...
Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston
When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
6 best January food and drink events in Houston, from a star chef bash to brisket 101
After a pause for holiday festivities, Houston’s restaurants, bars, and other organizations are back to hosting a lively roster of food events. January’s top options include a meal featuring some of the city’s top chefs, a brisket class, and the opportunity to eat haggis while drinking Scotch. Now through January 31 30th Anniversary Specials at Gringo's Mexican Kitchen All 15 locations of the popular Tex-Mex restaurant will serve a throwback menu in honor of the first location that opened in Pearland on January 11, 1993. Special menu items include the Sombrero combination plate (bean chalupa, cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, and queso chip), Fajitas...
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.
R'Bonney Gabriel from Houston was crowned the 71st Miss Universe pageant yesterday. Gabriel made history last year when she became the first Asian American and the first female of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title. And she made sure to represent her home city during the competition.
Esquire-best-list Houston chef dishes on his acclaimed Mexican restaurant, plus hottest food news
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Emmanuel Chavez joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Tatemó. The corn-focused Mexican restaurant has been attracting significant critical praise, including a spot on Esquire’s list of America’s best new restaurants. The interview begins with Chavez sharing the story of his career. After starting out as a dishwasher in a Tex-Mex restaurant, he entered the world of fine dining in Seattle. A wake-up call from a mentor prompted him to begin researching the process of making traditional corn tortillas through the process of nixtamalization. Ultimately, he moved back to Houston and...
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
11 things you must do at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
The urban oasis has something for everyone.
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Houston
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy cookie that looks and acts like a Thin Mints, with the same chocolaty coating, but instead of a minty center, it's infused with raspberry flavor. They're calling it a sister to the Thin Mint but everyone knows that the Thin Mint is an only child and has no siblings. The new raspberry-flavored...
Kata Robata's award-winning sushi chef rolls out exciting new Japanese restaurant in Montrose
Houston’s best sushi chef is coming to Montrose. Kata Robata's Manabu Horiuchi (better known as Hori-san) will open Katami this spring. Chef Hori-san and Kata Robata owner Yun Cheng have partnered on the project, which will be located in the former Vincent’s space (2701 W Dallas). Named for the Japanese word for “gift” or “keepsake,” Katami describes itself as a sushi-forward restaurant that points the way to the future of Japanese cuisine in America. Opened in 2009, Kata Robata has long been considered one of Houston’s top restaurants. Credit for much of that success goes to chef Hori, who came to the...
Houston Chronicle
People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos
Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
