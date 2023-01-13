The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy cookie that looks and acts like a Thin Mints, with the same chocolaty coating, but instead of a minty center, it's infused with raspberry flavor. They're calling it a sister to the Thin Mint but everyone knows that the Thin Mint is an only child and has no siblings. The new raspberry-flavored...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO