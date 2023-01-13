ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

MLK Day celebrations, services around MS Coast

By Jenni Camhi
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

MLK Day is held annually on the third Monday of each year to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights activist and chief spokesperson in the Civil Rights Movement.

Celebrations are held in honor of MLK across the nation, and the Coast is no exception. Here’s a list of upcoming events near you that you can attend to celebrate MLK’s legacy.

Saturday, Jan. 14

MLK Day of Service Community Cleanup

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, a community cleanup will be held on Martin Luther King Blvd in Picayune. The MLK committee requests volunteers to help with food, water, cleanup or supplies.

Wiggins MLK Parade

This parade celebrating MLK Day is back after a two-year hiatus. It will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Floats for the parade will start lining up at noon, and the grand marshal will be crowned at 12:30 p.m. The parade route will begin behind the Stone County Courthouse and make a turn after Blaylock Park to enter Magnolia Dr. It will then return to the courthouse through Cavers Ave.

Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra: Tribute to MLK

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra will hold a concert in tribute to MLK featuring Soprano Luvada Harrison and narration by Rip Daniels. Music from Duke Ellington, William Henry Curry, George Walker and Franz Schubert will be included in the show.

This performance is the first of two, and will be held at IMPAC at the MGCCC Harrison County Campus in Gulfport. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.gulfcoastsymphony.net/ .

Sunday, Jan. 15

Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra: Tribute to MLK

The second performance of the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra’s tribute to MLK will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Pascagoula Performing Arts Center. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.gulfcoastsymphony.net/ .

Monday, Jan. 16

MLK Day March and Parade in Picayune

A parade will be held in celebration of MLK at 9:30 a.m. on Monday in Picayune. The parade route will start at Manna Ministries and will progress throughout Picayune before ending at Rose of Sharon Church. A program to honor Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at the church directly after the parade.

An MLK Family Day with food, music and games at The Mary H. Richardson Community Center will follow the parade and program.

MLK Day Parade in Biloxi

A second parade will be held on the Coast on Monday. The 2023 Coastwide MLK Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. on Division St. in Downtown Biloxi.

The event is hosted in part by nonprofit organizations Biloxi NAACP and Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration . It will run from Division St. to Caillavet St. and MGM Park. Parade viewing is free and open to the public.

Battle of the Bands

At noon, the annual Battle of the Bands will begin at MGM Park (105 Caillavet St). The battle will feature Alcorn State University’s “Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite” and 10 middle and high school bands from Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

Admission for the event is $5, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite . Children under 2 may attend for free, and group ticket sales are available.

