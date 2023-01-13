ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Polisario holds leadership poll under shadow of Morocco-Algeria tensions

By -, Ryad KRAMDI, Fadel SENNA, STF
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSygT_0kDt6dTF00
Members of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army at Dakhla refugee camp in Algeria's desert /AFP

The Polisario movement, which seeks independence in disputed Western Sahara, started meeting Friday for leadership elections in the shadow of mounting tensions between host Algeria and Morocco, which controls most of the territory.

More than 2,200 members of the movement and 370 foreign guests are attending the five-day congress deep in Algeria's desert, at a Sahrawi refugee camp named after Dakhla, an Atlantic port city in what is Moroccan-controlled Western Sahara.

The Polisario's current head Brahim Ghali, 73, appears to enjoy the vital backing of Algeria and is expected to be re-elected at the gathering, which comes at a critical time for the movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDMZ2_0kDt6dTF00
Western Sahara /AFP/File

"It's the first congress since the armed struggle resumed," the movement's representative in South Africa, Islam Beissat, told AFP.

The conflict dates back to 1975, when colonial occupier Spain withdrew from Western Sahara, sparking a 15-year war between the Polisario and Morocco for control of the territory.

That ended in a 1991 ceasefire deal with the North African kingdom in control of 80 percent of the resource-rich desert territory and the Polisario clinging to hopes of a UN-supervised referendum on independence provided for in the deal.

The referendum has never taken place.

The truce broke down in November 2020 after Morocco sent troops to the far south of the Western Sahara to disperse Sahrawi protesters who were blocking the sole highway to Mauritania and the rest of Africa, which the Polisario says was built after 1991 in violation of the agreement.

A string of deadly incidents since has sparked fears of a return to full-blown conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAqtn_0kDt6dTF00
Brahim Ghali (R) currently heads the Polisario movement and is expected to be re-elected /AFP/File

Morocco sees the entire Western Sahara, home to abundant phosphates and fisheries and the strategically vital highway to West Africa, as its sovereign territory, and has offered limited autonomy.

Since late 2020, the Polisario says it has been in "a war of legitimate defence" and has declared the entire Western Sahara, including its land, sea and airspace, a "war zone".

- 'Stepping up the campaign' -

The congress comes as tensions spiral between Morocco and Algeria, which cut all diplomatic ties with its neighbour in August 2021 over "hostile actions."

The administration of former US president Donald Trump recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the vast Western Sahara desert territory. Emboldened by that support, Rabat has stepped up the pressure on other countries to back its position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rwim_0kDt6dTF00
A UN helicopter lands on the Moroccan side of the border crossing between Morocco and Mauritania at Guerguerat in the Western Sahara, on November 25, 2020 /AFP/File

The Polisario is holding its 16th congress under the slogan "stepping up the campaign to make the occupier withdraw and to impose total sovereignty" in the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

The conference marks the end of mandates for the movement's national secretariat, and for Ghali. He is a founding member and the SADR president.

"Sahrawi people will have their final word during this congress," said Oumeima Abdeslam, the movement's delegate to the United Nations in Geneva, who denied reports of an internal struggle over Ghali's successor.

"The post of secretary general is not the monopoly of anyone," she said.

"So far there is no list of candidates for the post. These are just rumours."

- New context -

Algerian professor and international law expert Tahar Eddine Ammari predicted Ghali would be elected for another term, as "if the congress decides to replace him, the Sahrawi representation would be weakened".

His continued rule is therefore "a logical choice for the Sahrawi fight to continue," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hm9N_0kDt6dTF00
A displaced Sahrawi man at Dakhla refugee camp in Algeria -- the Polisario and Morocco fought a 15-year war but the truce later broke down /AFP

The movement, however, needs "to adapt to the new international context," Ammari said, pointing to Spain's declaration of support early last year for the Moroccan autonomy plan.

In late October, the UN Security Council called on the parties to resume negotiations without preconditions and in good faith "with a view to achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution."

It said this solution should provide for the self determination of the people of Western Sahara.

Its envoy to the region, Staffan de Mistura, has travelled several times to meet with the different parties since he was appointed in late 2021, but has made little visible progress.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Israelis rally against Netanyahu 'government of shame'

Tens of thousands of people protested in central Tel Aviv Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy. "Bibi (Netanyahu) doesn't want a democracy, we don't need fascists in the Knesset," read one sign at the Tel Aviv protest, referring to the Israeli parliament.
AFP

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

More than a sixth of the cocaine consumed in France is smuggled inside the bodies of drug mules from its poverty-stricken South American region of Guiana. - 'Narco region' - Geography and poverty have made French Guiana "a narco region and one of the main hubs" of the cocaine trade, officials told AFP. Within striking distance of the Colombian coca fields, between a fifth and a sixth of cocaine consumed in France is estimated to pass through this thinly-populated region of mostly Amazonian jungle sandwiched between Brazil and Suriname.
AFP

At least 67 killed in Nepal plane crash

At least 67 people were confirmed dead Sunday after a plane with 72 on board crashed in Nepal, police said, in the Himalayan country's worst aviation disaster in three decades. Nepal's deadliest aviation accident was in 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.
AFP

Peru president insists 'I will not resign' as protests rage

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has insisted she will not step down, after another day of protests and roadblocks across the country saw calls for her resignation and the arrest of a trade union leader with alleged links to Maoist rebels. Leandro, who has alleged links to Maoist rebels, is accused of financing protests and recruiting demonstrators.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

'Bad shape': Azerbaijani blockade of Karabakh drags on

A blockade by Azerbaijanis of the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh has left supermarkets and pharmacies in the territory's capital Stepanakert with bare shelves, further isolating the beleaguered majority-Armenian population. Armenia and Azerbaijan fought in the early 1990s for control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a conflict that left 30,000 dead and ended in an Armenian victory.
AFP

Latin American cocaine cartels bring violence to Europe

"Seventy euros for one, 120 for two," said the cocaine dealer as the young woman opened her door on Paris' chic Left Bank. Twenty or so minutes after you place your order by WhatsApp or Signal, a dealer can be at your door.
AFP

Last anti-coal activists leave German village, ending police eviction

The last two climate activists holed up in a self-built tunnel to prevent the extension of a coal mine in western Germany left their hideout on Monday, marking the end of a police operation to clear the site. Police launched an operation on Wednesday to clear the protest camp, making quicker progress than expected, and by Sunday had all but cleared the site.
AFP

Dockers killed, kidnapped and corrupted by drugs mafia

They could be scenes straight from gangster movies, except all happened for real in the French port of Le Havre over the past year. "Not just anyone can get into the port of Le Havre, so to get the drugs out, the traffickers need accomplices -- most of all dockers," a police source told AFP. Several dockers have been jailed over the past few years for working with the drug gangs, and the names of others have popped up in police wiretaps. 
AFP

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash 'nil'

Nepali rescuers suspended late Monday the search for three missing bodies in the mangled wreckage of a plane that crashed with 72 people on board, with no hope of finding survivors. But the hope of finding anyone alive is nil," senior local official Tek Bahadur KC told AFP. "Three bodies still missing.
Benzinga

Putin's Government To Launch Gold-Backed Stablecoin With Iran: Report

The Central Bank of Iran is reportedly collaborating with the Russian administration to jointly launch a new stablecoin that is backed by gold. What Happened: As reported by the Russian news outlet Vedomosti, Iran is collaborating with Russia to produce a "token of the Persian Gulf region" that would be used as a payment system in international commerce.
AFP

German foreign minister backs special Ukraine tribunal

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called Monday for a special tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders, as Moscow faced war crimes accusations over a strike in Ukraine's Dnipro. Germany's call for a special court came as EU officials said that Russia's weekend strike on a residential block in Dnipro, which killed at least 40 people, constitutes a "war crime".
AFP

German defence minister quits at crunch moment for Ukraine aid

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday after months of heavy criticism over Berlin's stuttering response to the war in Ukraine as well as a series of gaffes. The politician from Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) had faced criticism for months over what some see as Germany's wavering response to the conflict in Ukraine. 
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro to be investigated in Jan 8 riot probe

Brazilian far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro will be included in an investigation into the origins of the January 8 sacking of government buildings in Brasilia, a Supreme Court judge announced Friday. Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes made the announcement Friday green-lighting Bolsonaro's inclusion in the probe into what the PGR said was the "instigation and intellectual authorship" of the rioting.
AFP

Ukraine centre stage as Davos returns

The war in Ukraine is set to take the spotlight Tuesday as global business and political A-listers huddle in the Swiss Alpine village of Davos with the ambitious aim of uniting a "fragmented" world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to make the first of three scheduled video appearances on Tuesday morning at a Ukraine-themed event on the sidelines of the forum.
AFP

China appoints security hardliner to head Hong Kong office

The hardline head of Hong Kong's national security agency has been appointed China's top representative in the city, state media said on Saturday, as Beijing tightens its grip since 2019 democracy protests. City leader John Lee welcomed the appointment, saying on Saturday Zheng "coordinated, oversaw and guided" Hong Kong's work in safeguarding national security.
AFP

Peruvians defy state of emergency, mobilize for major new protest

Lima and other Peruvian regions were under a renewed state of emergency even as opponents of President Dina Boluarte began mobilizing toward the capital ahead of a major demonstration Monday, the latest in weeks of deadly unrest. "We ask that Dina Boluarte resign as president and that Congress be shut down.
AFP

Japan PM tells Biden that new era requires more military muscle

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday alongside US President Joe Biden to modernize his country's military, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had opened a dangerous new era and could embolden China. China under President Xi Jinping has been increasingly forceful on Taiwan and staged major military exercises in August after a defiant visit to the self-governing democracy by Nancy Pelosi, then the speaker of the US House of Representatives.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

German police finish clearing site of violent anti-coal protests

Police on Sunday said they had almost finished clearing climate activists from a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, as both sides accused each other of violence. The clearout had initially been expected to last weeks, but police said on Sunday only two activists remained in the village, holed up in an underground tunnel.
AFP

AFP

103K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy