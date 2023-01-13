ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FanSided

Josh Allen picks fight with the wrong Miami Dolphin, starts a brawl (Video)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and then picked a fight with the largest man on the field. Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in football for a reason. The Dolphins ballhawk made a beautiful interception on Josh Allen in the first half of Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
MIAMI, FL
TheAtlantaVoice

Hawks win third straight, beat the Heat 121-113

The noise surrounding the Atlanta Hawks outside the locker room and the basketball court has had no effect on the team. After the 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat, Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan emphasized that the Heat bring an intensity that will force the Hawks to adapt quickly. The Hawks instead decided to attack […] The post Hawks win third straight, beat the Heat 121-113 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

MLB rumors: Two major clubs out on Trevor Bauer signals his MLB fate

Trevor Bauer was officially released by the Dodgers, but few if any MLB teams are willing to sign him. This includes the Yankees and Mets, who are out on Bauer. The Los Angeles Dodgers officially released Trevor Bauer this week after meeting with the former All-Star pitcher. Bauer, who faced a sexual assault allegation and received a 190-plus game suspension from MLB, did not show remorse for his actions, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment

Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set

While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

New Miami football protential transfer targets

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee and Mississippi safety Tysheem Johnson are potential transfers that the Miami football program targets through the portal. Lee had 1,062 yards and six touchdowns with 30 receptions for 219 yards and another TD. Johnson was a two-year starter at Mississippi. Lee was injured in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

