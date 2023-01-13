Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Related
This massive Lakers-Pistons trade could happen after latest rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to capitalize on having two superstars to build a roster that is good enough to at least have a chance of making a run in the playoffs. The Detroit Pistons are a young team that is looking to get the best draft pick possible and has veteran assets to trade.
Josh Allen picks fight with the wrong Miami Dolphin, starts a brawl (Video)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and then picked a fight with the largest man on the field. Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in football for a reason. The Dolphins ballhawk made a beautiful interception on Josh Allen in the first half of Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Hawks win third straight, beat the Heat 121-113
The noise surrounding the Atlanta Hawks outside the locker room and the basketball court has had no effect on the team. After the 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat, Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan emphasized that the Heat bring an intensity that will force the Hawks to adapt quickly. The Hawks instead decided to attack […] The post Hawks win third straight, beat the Heat 121-113 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Russell Westbrook has to be traded tomorrow after ugly Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers had a good thing going when the calendar turned into 2023. Despite not having Anthony Davis, the Lakers were able to rattle off five straight wins to stay afloat as their dominant big man healed up a foot injury. However, things have once again started to...
MLB rumors: Two major clubs out on Trevor Bauer signals his MLB fate
Trevor Bauer was officially released by the Dodgers, but few if any MLB teams are willing to sign him. This includes the Yankees and Mets, who are out on Bauer. The Los Angeles Dodgers officially released Trevor Bauer this week after meeting with the former All-Star pitcher. Bauer, who faced a sexual assault allegation and received a 190-plus game suspension from MLB, did not show remorse for his actions, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment
Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh proves he’s not bluffing with Broncos interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is drawing major interest from the Denver Broncos. Either the University of Michigan will pay head football coach Jim Harbaugh handsomely or he will be going back to the NFL. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday morning that “Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed...
Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set
While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
New Miami football protential transfer targets
Penn State running back Keyvone Lee and Mississippi safety Tysheem Johnson are potential transfers that the Miami football program targets through the portal. Lee had 1,062 yards and six touchdowns with 30 receptions for 219 yards and another TD. Johnson was a two-year starter at Mississippi. Lee was injured in...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0