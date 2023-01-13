ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Friday the 13th tattoo specials in the Birmingham area

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Ready for a tattoo? Shops around central Alabama are ready for today’s “tattoo holiday,” and CBS 42 has got you — and your skin — covered.

Wendy’s offering free fries on ‘Fry-day the 13th’

The Friday the 13th tattoo tradition began in 2008, when a Dallas tattoo shop owner made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for tattooing the number 13 on 415 customers, according to the New York Times. Since then, shops around the globe have taken up the tradition, often charging customers much less than normal for tattoos themed around the unlucky day.

CBS 42 has put together a guide for Friday the 13th tattoo specials across central Alabama. Check it out below.

Stay Gold Tattoo – Southside Birmingham and Fultondale

Stay Gold Tattoo will be doing Friday the 13th tattoos and piercings ranging from $30 to $130. Eligible designs can be found here . They will begin tattooing beginning at 1:00 p.m. at their Fultondale location and at 2:00 p.m. at their Southside location in Birmingham. Piercings from the navel up are $40. No appointments can be made.

Heavily Tatted – Birmingham – (205) 527-2893

Heavily Tatted’s Friday the 13th special is truly classic. For $31, you can choose from dozens of designs. They’ve already posted their flash art on social media as well. All piercings are $20. They will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Magic City Ink – Birmingham – (205) 538-5936

Magic City Ink in Birmingham’s Friday the 13th tattoos will cost you between $60 and $200, depending on the design. The shop has even posted some of its flash art on social media to give customers a preview of what they can expect to choose from. An appointment and deposit are required. You can make one here .

NOTE: If you are aware of another Friday the 13th special, let us know at lhedgepeth@cbs42.com, and we will add it to our list.

