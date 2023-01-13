ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homophobic chant in English soccer deemed punishable offense

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association's decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense, calling it a “step in the right direction” on Friday.

The FA announced on Wednesday that chants of “Rent Boy,” which have been directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules.

It has written to all Premier League clubs and clubs throughout English soccer to enforce the point and attempt to stamp out discriminatory behavior.

“The ‘Rent Boy’ chant is intolerable and has no place in football or anywhere else,” Chelsea said in a statement. “That opposition clubs can now face disciplinary action if their supporters engage in this discriminatory and offensive behavior is a step in the right direction. Everyone who chooses to participate in this chant must know their actions have consequences.”

There have been allegations of the chants being made in recent Chelsea games.

“The Football Association strongly condemns all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums, and is determined to stamp this behavior out," the FA said. "These chants can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game, and it must stop.”

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

