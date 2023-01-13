Read full article on original website
Man walks into store with gun, out with cash in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
Dramatic video shows moments before shots fly during southwest Bakersfield standoff
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — New video from witness shows woman running out of the home, moments before alleged suspect, 59-year-old Richard Firo, shoots at Bakersfield police officers. Eyewitness News reporter Leslie Valle talks to several witnesses. Hear what neighbors had to say tonight at 5 p.m. on KBAK-CBS.
5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
UPDATE: CHP escorting traffic on the Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:40 A.M.): Caltrans District 6 said CHP is once again escorting traffic due to snow fall. They said to be patient and stay behind escort vehicle, drive slowly and safely. ----------- UPDATE (8:25 A.M.):. According to Caltrans, CHP is no longer escorting traffic. ------------
Chef Manuel Carbajal, 1/17/23 - Steak & Lobster
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Chef Manuel Carbajal from The River Steakhouse at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville visited Great Day to prepare some delicious food. Place lobster tails on a baking sheet. With a sharp knife or kitchen shears, carefully cut the top side of lobster shells lengthwise. Pull...
Spotlight on Education: Cybersecurity
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Was it a cyber attack that grounded every domestic flight for a few hours last week?. The FAA says it was not a cyber attack but rather an IT problem. Last year, broadcast news companies, including our company, had debilitating IT problems after getting hacked.
