Pipestem Assistant Fire Chief passes away after battle with cancer

PIPESTEM, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Summers County emergency personnel are mourning the loss of a beloved comrade this week following the passing of Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief and Treasurer Harold Meadows on Wednesday night.

The news came Thursday morning through an announcement from Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department confirming Meadows’ passing the previous night at a Morgantown medical facility following a battle with cancer.

“We are very saddened to announce the passing of Pipestem VFD Assistant Fire Chief and Treasurer Harold Meadows,’ read the statement. “Harold passed away last night at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after a yearlong battle with cancer.”

PVD requested prayers for Meadows’ family, friends, and other members of department in their time of mourning.

“We would like to ask everyone to keep his wife Diane, his family and friends and the members of our department in your prayers,” the statement continued. “RIP brother we’ll take it from here.”

We would like to extend our thoughts and condolences to Meadows’ friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

