Gulfview United Methodist Church helping community through donation houses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With just three little houses, the Gulfview United Methodist Church is making a big impact in their community, providing for those who are struggling to provide for themselves. “What we have is a pantry and we have people stock the food in the pantry,...
Panama City plans to add 10 crosswalk murals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City will soon become a little bit more colorful. Local artists are painting crosswalk murals throughout Panama City. The first one is almost finished at the intersection of Luverne Avenue and Fourth Street. It’s just the first one of ten scheduled to be painted. The murals are a […]
The Ultimate Panama City Beach Checklist: Experience the Best of Florida’s Beachside Paradise!
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Unlocking the Secrets of Panama City Beach: Top Tips for an Unforgettable Vacation. Panama City Beach. Just the thought of it makes...
Destin officials sink 180-foot ship to create artificial reef
DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The retired research vessel MANTA plunged to the floor of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. The 180-foot-long ship was rusting in a shipyard until Destin officials acquired it for use as an artificial reef. We try and take advantage of this and procure these for basically the price of scrap […]
Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Michael left some Mexico Beach residents with a little more than memories. In the aftermath of the category 5 storm, locals attempted to pick up the pieces, attempting to find whatever they could to remember life before the storm. “Every day we would find someone’s...
RSV affecting middle-aged adults in Gulf County
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Local healthcare facilities said they saw more cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) this holiday season than in previous years. The virus is most common in young children and those over 65 but is affecting middle-aged adults at an unusually high rate. Monica Barfield is a Doctor of Nursing […]
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man having heart attack symptoms 40 miles off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard showed unity in response to a distress call 40 miles off the Destin Coast Sunday, Jan. 15. According to a press release, a 39-year-old male crewmember of the vessel ‘No Pressure’ suffered heart attack-like symptoms while at sea. A helicopter from the Mobile training station, New Orleans, […]
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
Bay County to test new water treatment chemical
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is beginning a pilot program later this month at the water treatment plant. Workers will be testing an alternative water treatment product. They’re considering the change partly because of supply-chain shortages of the normal iron-based treatment product called ferric sulfate. The new product is aluminum-based and will help […]
Drivers can begin using the Y intersection roundabout Monday
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big changes are coming to the “Y” intersection in Panama City Beach. Beginning Monday westbound traffic will use the new roundabout. North and southbound traffic will use the east half of the old “Y” intersection to access Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said motorists should slow down […]
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
Memorial commemorates those who suffered abuse at Dozier School for Boys
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, a memorial was dedicated to those who say they were abused at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. Supporters and victims attended a ceremony at the site of the old school. “At the age of 14 I was here, mistreated, beat, raped at...
Walton Co. businesses looking to fill positions ahead of tourist season
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — We are just a couple of months away from tourists making their way down to Walton County. More than 50 local businesses were set up at Walton County’s Tourist Development Department Hospitality and Service Industry Job Fair. “Walton County is such a top tier tourist destination and our partners […]
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 16-23
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project in Niceville.
Memorial Dedicated At The Dozier School For Boys In Florida
Former students and state and local officials took part in a ceremony Friday to dedicate a memorial and honor victims who were abused and, in some cases, died at the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Jackson County. The ceremony came more than
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
Chapman Class of ‘59 holds 63rd reunion
The Chapman High School Class of 1959 held their 63rd class reunion at the lakeside home of Jerry and Cece Paulk of Panama City, and of Opp, Alabama on Nov. 9, 2022. Those in attendance were Tommy Huckabe, Sandy Howze, Penny Hicks Worden, Jerry Paulk, Lucretia Kirvin Biddle, Wilma Wright Reed, Gynelle Barber Bush, Rosemary Anderson Murphy, Betty Scarabiun Lang and Myrtle Anne Paul Kahiapo. Special guest was Milan Bloodworth.
Port Panama City Continues to Grow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
