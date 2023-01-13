ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

Panama City plans to add 10 crosswalk murals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City will soon become a little bit more colorful. Local artists are painting crosswalk murals throughout Panama City. The first one is almost finished at the intersection of Luverne Avenue and Fourth Street. It’s just the first one of ten scheduled to be painted. The murals are a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Destin officials sink 180-foot ship to create artificial reef

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The retired research vessel MANTA plunged to the floor of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. The 180-foot-long ship was rusting in a shipyard until Destin officials acquired it for use as an artificial reef. We try and take advantage of this and procure these for basically the price of scrap […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Michael left some Mexico Beach residents with a little more than memories. In the aftermath of the category 5 storm, locals attempted to pick up the pieces, attempting to find whatever they could to remember life before the storm. “Every day we would find someone’s...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

RSV affecting middle-aged adults in Gulf County

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Local healthcare facilities said they saw more cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) this holiday season than in previous years. The virus is most common in young children and those over 65 but is affecting middle-aged adults at an unusually high rate. Monica Barfield is a Doctor of Nursing […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic shift on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County to test new water treatment chemical

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is beginning a pilot program later this month at the water treatment plant. Workers will be testing an alternative water treatment product. They’re considering the change partly because of supply-chain shortages of the normal iron-based treatment product called ferric sulfate. The new product is aluminum-based and will help […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Drivers can begin using the Y intersection roundabout Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big changes are coming to the “Y” intersection in Panama City Beach. Beginning Monday westbound traffic will use the new roundabout. North and southbound traffic will use the east half of the old “Y” intersection to access Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said motorists should slow down […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 16-23

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project in Niceville.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

Chapman Class of ‘59 holds 63rd reunion

The Chapman High School Class of 1959 held their 63rd class reunion at the lakeside home of Jerry and Cece Paulk of Panama City, and of Opp, Alabama on Nov. 9, 2022. Those in attendance were Tommy Huckabe, Sandy Howze, Penny Hicks Worden, Jerry Paulk, Lucretia Kirvin Biddle, Wilma Wright Reed, Gynelle Barber Bush, Rosemary Anderson Murphy, Betty Scarabiun Lang and Myrtle Anne Paul Kahiapo. Special guest was Milan Bloodworth.
OPP, AL
WJHG-TV

Port Panama City Continues to Grow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
