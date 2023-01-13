Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Merced County explains how to verify FEMA workers as they arrive this week
Federal help is on the way. FEMA will be in communities throughout Merced County to assess damage and survey impacts. Here's how to verify a worker is with the agency.
Residents begin cleaning efforts ahead of FEMA's arrival in Merced County
Residents and Business Owners in Merced County are struggling as they wait for FEMA to arrive in the coming days.
KSBW.com
Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz, 2 other counties
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Amid a series of atmospheric river storms that have ripped across California, on Saturday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration which was requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The declaration will help people and businesses recover from any storm damage. The funding is available...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Biden grants federal disaster relief for California counties hit hard by severe storms
Federal help for those affected by a series of severe storms in California has been approved by the White House. The Major Disaster Declaration targets federal funding for those in the counties of Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz, areas that have been devastated by flooding, mudslides and landslides. Gov. Gavin...
yourcentralvalley.com
Supervisor Poythress says Madera Community Hospital will never fully reopen, says Bonta ‘overplayed his hand’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Madera Community Hospital shut all its clinics this week and all patients have been transferred and a job fair was held for those employees now out of work. Madera residents must now travel nearly 30 miles to Fresno to receive health care and Central Valley...
Clean up continues in Planada as residents prepare for more storms
At the Planada Community Center, residents lined up at food trucks that were providing free meals on Friday.
This is how you can support the residents of Merced recover from recent flooding
North Valley Residents are bracing for the next storm system as they try to begin recovery efforts. This is how you can show support.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Live Storm Updates: Rain expected to return Sunday night
The next round of weekend storms is expected to reach the Central Valley Sunday night.
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
capradio.org
Storm updates: Evacuation warnings issued for areas near Wilton, Rancho Murieta
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
2 friends raising funds for Valley Children's, donating hair to Locks of Love
Two friends are taking action to raise money for children in need of medical care.
goldrushcam.com
Due to Storm Caused Power Outages the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will Accept Spoiled Food from Mariposa County Residents Free of Charge
January 14, 2023 - Due to power outages caused by ongoing storm events, our Department of Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will be accepting spoiled food from Mariposa County residents free of charge during normal operating hours now through Saturday, January 21. *NOTE: Both the Landfill and Recycling Facilities will...
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
Fox40
Stanislaus County Shelter
With over 250 pets available at any time, the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency in Modesto is a great place to find your four-legged family member. Many of their dogs are pure breed and with adoption fees of just $120 or less, it’s a great place to adopt. The first 50 adoptions of their longest stay dogs is FREE with all adoption fees waived. You can start your search for a pet online at www.StanislausAnimalServices.com.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto
On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage
Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect holding a child hostage with a knife on Friday, authorities said. The post California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0