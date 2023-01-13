Read full article on original website
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland Daily
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Illinois and Indiana saved their seasons -- and for 1, momentum is assured
With the walls closing in on their seasons, the Big Ten’s preseason basketball favorites pushed back last week. And with each other looming on the schedule this week, either Illinois or Indiana is guaranteed to keep that momentum moving forward as it tries to climb back into contention. Both...
thedailyhoosier.com
Film study: IU basketball opened second half with impressive offense vs. nemesis Wisconsin
After a first half with little offense from either side, Indiana pulled away after the break against Wisconsin on Saturday with a flurry of scores. The Hoosiers appeared to mix in a combination of set plays with some read-and-react concepts, and for a while everything was clicking as IU opened the second session with an 18-2 run.
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at the IU men in the NET rankings, IU women hold at No. 6 in AP top-25
Coming on the heels of a three-game losing streak, an 18-point win over then No. 18 Wisconsin was not enough for IU men’s basketball to receive even a vote for the AP top-25. After falling out of the top-25 last week, this week marks the first time the Hoosiers have fallen completely out of the votes this season.
offtackleempire.com
Reasonable Takes: Wisconsin Is The New QBU
Oh what a difference one Fall makes. Expectations for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers were somewhat high, emerging as a favorite to win a lackluster West division and get Mollywhopped in Indianapolis. Not enough to spark excitement, just enough to appease the masses for another year. But after a surprise non-conference home loss to Washington St., the wheels began to fall off in what became a tumultuous and rocky campaign for a program known for its consistency and steadiness. Three months later, Wisconsin has essentially, definitely, probably become the new QBU. So how did we get here?
My Two Cents: Another Big Day For Jackson-Davis, So Appreciate It More
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, something that's only been done twice before by a Big Ten player against a ranked team. He's had many memorable moments this year and throughout his career, but still gets ripped constantly by some IU fans, which is completely ridiculous.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana wins a rough watch over Wisconsin, snaps ugly B1G losing streak
Indiana basketball played a “get-right” game against Wisconsin Saturday, downing the Badgers 63-45 behind a strong 2nd half effort. And even though it snaps a 3-game B1G losing streak for the Hoosiers, it was a rough watch. The halftime score was 21-20 Indiana and Assembly Hall was pedestrian at best. Wisconsin was also without arguably its top player in Tyler Wahl, but the Hoosiers’ win was nothing short of dominant regardless once the ball started hitting the net.
Wisconsin Leading Scorer Tyler Wahl Out Against Indiana on Saturday
Wisconsin basketball will be without its leading scorer Tyler Wahl (ankle) for its road matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson explains how Hoosiers 'answered the bell' in win over No. 18 Wisconsin
Indiana played one of its best halves of the season on Saturday as the Hoosiers clocked Wisconsin 63-45. And Indiana coach Mike Woodson said he was impressed with his team's fight when they needed it most. "I thought our guys answered the bell tonight," Woodson said. "Our backs were somewhat...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson explains why Jalen Hood-Schifino is ‘ahead of the game’ as a freshman
Mike Woodson has been impressed with his freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino is 2nd on the team with 13.4 points per game. The freshman is also averaging over 4 rebounds and assists. On Saturday, Hood-Schifino contributed 16 points and 5 rebounds in an Indiana win over Wisconsin. After the game,...
wisportsheroics.com
(Recruiting Trail) Badgers Offer Two Stunning 2024 Prospects
The Badgers have recently begun a spree of offers to 2023 and 2024 prospects. Among the players they have offered, there is some serious talent that could help Wisconsin in the years to come. The offensive line play in 2022 was sub-par by the Badgers’ standard and the offense in general lacked.
saturdaytradition.com
Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall
Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
big10central.com
Fans frustrated after Wisconsin men's basketball drops third straight game
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of fans on Twitter after the No. 18 University of Wisconsin men's basketball team fell to Indiana 63-45 on Saturday. Here's what they're saying.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal
An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/12 Indiana, No. 15/13 Michigan Meet in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 7/12 Indiana swimming and diving will host its first meet of the spring when it faces No. 15/13 Michigan in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 14) inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The first race is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET following a...
witzamfm.com
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
wbiw.com
Monroe County Dive Team does training today at Lake Monroe
BLOOMINGTON – The interagency Monroe County Dive Team for search and recovery was at Lake Monroe today doing training. The Monroe County Dive Team (SCUBA) is comprised of officers from both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Bloomington Police Department. The multi-jurisdictional team of divers is called upon...
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with […]
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Briar Chestnut, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Oscar Mercedes Cruz, 27, of Washington, was arrested on counts of FAILURE TO APPEAR, False Informing, Dealing in Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance. No bond was set. Enrique...
FanSided
