Bloomington, IN

offtackleempire.com

Reasonable Takes: Wisconsin Is The New QBU

Oh what a difference one Fall makes. Expectations for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers were somewhat high, emerging as a favorite to win a lackluster West division and get Mollywhopped in Indianapolis. Not enough to spark excitement, just enough to appease the masses for another year. But after a surprise non-conference home loss to Washington St., the wheels began to fall off in what became a tumultuous and rocky campaign for a program known for its consistency and steadiness. Three months later, Wisconsin has essentially, definitely, probably become the new QBU. So how did we get here?
MADISON, WI
HoosiersNow

My Two Cents: Another Big Day For Jackson-Davis, So Appreciate It More

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, something that's only been done twice before by a Big Ten player against a ranked team. He's had many memorable moments this year and throughout his career, but still gets ripped constantly by some IU fans, which is completely ridiculous.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana wins a rough watch over Wisconsin, snaps ugly B1G losing streak

Indiana basketball played a “get-right” game against Wisconsin Saturday, downing the Badgers 63-45 behind a strong 2nd half effort. And even though it snaps a 3-game B1G losing streak for the Hoosiers, it was a rough watch. The halftime score was 21-20 Indiana and Assembly Hall was pedestrian at best. Wisconsin was also without arguably its top player in Tyler Wahl, but the Hoosiers’ win was nothing short of dominant regardless once the ball started hitting the net.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

(Recruiting Trail) Badgers Offer Two Stunning 2024 Prospects

The Badgers have recently begun a spree of offers to 2023 and 2024 prospects. Among the players they have offered, there is some serious talent that could help Wisconsin in the years to come. The offensive line play in 2022 was sub-par by the Badgers’ standard and the offense in general lacked.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall

Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal

An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
city-countyobserver.com

No. 7/12 Indiana, No. 15/13 Michigan Meet in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 7/12 Indiana swimming and diving will host its first meet of the spring when it faces No. 15/13 Michigan in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 14) inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The first race is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET following a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
witzamfm.com

Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper

Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Monroe County Dive Team does training today at Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON – The interagency Monroe County Dive Team for search and recovery was at Lake Monroe today doing training. The Monroe County Dive Team (SCUBA) is comprised of officers from both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Bloomington Police Department. The multi-jurisdictional team of divers is called upon...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman

This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Briar Chestnut, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Oscar Mercedes Cruz, 27, of Washington, was arrested on counts of FAILURE TO APPEAR, False Informing, Dealing in Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance. No bond was set. Enrique...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
