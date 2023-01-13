Read full article on original website
Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
KCRA.com
Police investigate fatal shooting near bar in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department said in a release that a man was shot and killed in the downtown area around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and found the victim lying on the ground after suffering multiple gunshot wounds behind Grand Cru and The Udder Place, two bars located on West Main Street in Turlock.
Three people hospitalized, one critically injured following shooting in Merced
Merced Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after downtown Turlock fight turns into shooting
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man is dead and one is recovering at a hospital after a shooting in Turlock early Saturday morning, according to the Turlock Police Department. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto
On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
goldrushcam.com
Turlock, California Police Department Reports Early Morning Downtown Altercation Between Multiple People Results in Shooting Homicide
January 14, 2023 - Turlock, CA – Turlock Police Department officials report at 2:06 a.m. this morning, Turlock Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a man who reported a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock. Officers responded to the scene and identified evidence that indicated at least one person had been struck by gunfire, but individuals involved were no longer at the crime scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Stockton man arrested after fleeing from Anderson Police in stolen vehicle
ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police took a man into custody after he fled from officers and crashed his stolen vehicle Friday. At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department were handling an unrelated service call at the Anderson Walmart when they observed a stolen vehicle driving past them.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports Three Wounded in Early Sunday Morning Shooting - One Victim Was Critically Wounded
January 15, 2023 - Merced - Merced Police Department officials report on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at approximately 1:27 A.M., Merced Police received a call of approximately 20 shots fired in the 3500 block. of San Mortiz Avenue in Merced. Several minutes later, 3 gunshot victims arrived at Mercy Hospital....
Fox40
One injured, occupied home struck by gunfire in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton. In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said. According...
California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage
Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect holding a child hostage with a knife on Friday, authorities said. The post California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage appeared first on KYMA.
Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
goldrushcam.com
Merced County Sheriff's Office Reports a Deputy Involved Shooting Results in Death of Suspect in Dos Palos
January 13, 2023 - The Merced County Sheriff's Office officials report today at 11:44 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the 8800 block of Globe Avenue in Dos Palos for a report of a physical domestic incident. When Deputies arrived, they located a suspect who had attempted to set fire to...
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
sanbenito.com
Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River
Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont woman bruised at Santa Rita Jail after calling 911 settles for $137K
FREMONT, Calif. - A Fremont woman whose husband called 911 because she was extremely drunk received a check on Thursday for $137,500 from Alameda County to settle her lawsuit alleging she was the victim of excessive force at Santa Rita Jail. "I'm OK with it," Jolynn McCabe said. "The fact...
San Joaquin County homeowner shot by suspects during burglary
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted home invasion turned into a shooting in the rural, agricultural area between the cities of Stockton and Lodi Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., a 49-year-old homeowner attempted to stop a burglary at...
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
