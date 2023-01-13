ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
FOX40

One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton

(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Police investigate fatal shooting near bar in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department said in a release that a man was shot and killed in the downtown area around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and found the victim lying on the ground after suffering multiple gunshot wounds behind Grand Cru and The Udder Place, two bars located on West Main Street in Turlock.
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto

On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
MODESTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Turlock, California Police Department Reports Early Morning Downtown Altercation Between Multiple People Results in Shooting Homicide

January 14, 2023 - Turlock, CA – Turlock Police Department officials report at 2:06 a.m. this morning, Turlock Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a man who reported a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock. Officers responded to the scene and identified evidence that indicated at least one person had been struck by gunfire, but individuals involved were no longer at the crime scene.
TURLOCK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stockton man arrested after fleeing from Anderson Police in stolen vehicle

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police took a man into custody after he fled from officers and crashed his stolen vehicle Friday. At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department were handling an unrelated service call at the Anderson Walmart when they observed a stolen vehicle driving past them.
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
MERCED, CA
sanbenito.com

Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River

Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA

