ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Comments / 2

Related
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Inmate Dies in Monroe County Jail

Monroe, MI – An inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in their cell Sunday morning, and was pronounced deceased early in the afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says that shortly before noon, corrections officers found a 48-year-old inmate from Monroe hanging in his cell. The officers immediately removed the ligature from the inmate’s neck and started CPR. Jail medical staff assisted the officers with CPR until members of the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene and took over.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police investigate after inmate found hanging in cell at Monroe County Jail

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in his cell on Sunday.At about 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 15, corrections officers discovered the inmate hanging in his cell, immediately removed the ligature from the inmate's neck, and started CPR. Medical staff helped with CPR until the Monroe City Fire Department arrived at the scene.The inmate was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m.According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was a 48-year-old man from Monroe. "Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased is being withheld," the sheriff's office said. "Immediate family has been notified."The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division arrests two men for felony burglary

Bowling Green Police arrested two men for felony burglary in the 300 block of Colony Lane on Saturday, around 3 a.m. Jordan Desola, 25, and Bryce Hughes, 24, both of Bowling Green, were taken to the Wood County jail. Residents told police that the two men broke into the apartment...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YAHOO!

Monroe County sheriff's detective honored for work on dog-poisoning case

An investigation into a dog's poisoning that led to a conviction has earned a Monroe County Sheriff's Office detective recognition from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Detective Patrick Davison recently was presented with Whitmer’s challenge coin to recognize his work on the case involving the poisoning of a local dog named Rocky, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Local police officers enforce the importance of school safety amid swatting hoax

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Local police officers are enforcing laws against Swatting after police officers rushed to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning. Law enforcement officials investigated a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday after an unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash

Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the 2022 Easter Sunday murder of a woman from Sylvania, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. A judge on Friday sentenced Zachary Warnock, 34, to 36 years to life in prison, according to the...
SYLVANIA, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded

RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
BELLEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy