Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Police investigate after inmate found hanging in cell at Monroe County Jail
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in his cell on Sunday.At about 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 15, corrections officers discovered the inmate hanging in his cell, immediately removed the ligature from the inmate's neck, and started CPR. Medical staff helped with CPR until the Monroe City Fire Department arrived at the scene.The inmate was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m.According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was a 48-year-old man from Monroe. "Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased is being withheld," the sheriff's office said. "Immediate family has been notified."The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
BG Police Division arrests two men for felony burglary
Bowling Green Police arrested two men for felony burglary in the 300 block of Colony Lane on Saturday, around 3 a.m. Jordan Desola, 25, and Bryce Hughes, 24, both of Bowling Green, were taken to the Wood County jail. Residents told police that the two men broke into the apartment...
Monroe County sheriff's detective honored for work on dog-poisoning case
An investigation into a dog's poisoning that led to a conviction has earned a Monroe County Sheriff's Office detective recognition from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Detective Patrick Davison recently was presented with Whitmer’s challenge coin to recognize his work on the case involving the poisoning of a local dog named Rocky, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced.
Unidentified: Young woman found shot in head, buried in Washtenaw County 38 years ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – She was shot in the head and found buried in Washtenaw County. Police still don’t know who she is or who killed her 38 years after her body was discovered. Washtenaw County Jane Doe is believed to have died in 1984. Her body was...
Local police officers enforce the importance of school safety amid swatting hoax
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Local police officers are enforcing laws against Swatting after police officers rushed to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning. Law enforcement officials investigated a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday after an unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon.
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
A Jackson man is in jail after harassing Springport school staff, fleeing police
Springport Middle School was under lockdown Thursday after a man was yelling at staff members entering the school from the parking lot.
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
Fremont police chief on paid administrative leave, accused of insubordination, failure of good behavior
FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police chief Derek Wensinger was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 30, 2022, according to Safety Service Director Kenneth Frost. Wensinger was appointed to the position in June 2022 after the former Chief retired. According to department documents, Wensinger allegedly provided unsatisfactory service during...
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
State Police: Shots fired at Livingston County mall, five in custody
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the 2022 Easter Sunday murder of a woman from Sylvania, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. A judge on Friday sentenced Zachary Warnock, 34, to 36 years to life in prison, according to the...
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded
RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
