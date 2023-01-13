Read full article on original website
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell 'separates' from wife Janet Von Schmeling as he 'enters treatment'...
Former child star Drake Bell and his wife Janet Von Schmeling "separated and are headed to divorce", according to Page Six. The Nickelodeon star, 36, reportedly began treatment, weeks after he was seen inhaling balloons with their son in the car. Janet, also an actress, allegedly "had enough" per the...
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Jamie Lynn Spears Tearfully Self-Eliminates From ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ on Day 2: “It Makes Me Feel Like A Crap Mom”
After an emotional, tear-filled two days in Wadi Rum, Jordan, Jamie Lynn Spears handed in her armband and left Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. At the start of Episode 3, “Mindset,” which aired on Wednesday, January 11, Spears told fellow contestant Mel B that she couldn’t make it another day filming and wanted to head home early. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like a couple of hours, I miss them,” the 31-year-old actor shared in a confessional. “So this is a very big leap for me.” The Spice Girl offered to listen to and help Spears get...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Today’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb abruptly leave set on live TV after Carson Daly teases a ‘big day’ for the show
TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have made an abrupt exit from the show to go take part in a very special tradition. The TV pair, who celebrated five years of hosting Today together on Tuesday, were asked to go ring the opening bell during the third hour at the New York Stock Exchange.
Raven-Symoné Says ‘Everyone Knew’ She Was a Lesbian in Her Disney Days
Disney made Raven-Symoné a big star. The actor says while she wasn't officially out in her younger years, a lot of people knew her sexuality.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
womansday.com
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek
When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies
Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.
Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating
Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Revealed the 1 Souvenir She Kept From the Show
'The Waltons' star Judy Norton ended up accidentally keeping her character's wedding ring, the actor revealed in a YouTube video.
webnewsobserver.com
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff
Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
