UW libraries staff announce intent to strike

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — If a contract is not reached with the administration by Jan. 24, union staff at the University of Washington Libraries and Press said they will strike the following day.

The announcement was made during the public comment portion of the UW’s Board of Regents quarterly meeting on Thursday.

UW Libraries and Press staff formed a union in June last year and say they have been negotiating with the university for a first contract ever since.

A news release from SEIU Local 925 said many librarians haven’t had a raise since before the pandemic.

“When librarians are willing to walk off the job, you know something’s really wrong,” said Tricia Schroeder, President of SEIU 925. “But they’re willing to do it for a living wage, to be able to retain colleagues and prevent staff shortages, and to have the resources to better serve the UW educational community.”

Employees held a one-day strike in October to show their frustration with not having a contract.

