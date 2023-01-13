Read full article on original website
Related
‘Crushes Her’: Wynonna Judd Shattered By Mom Naomi’s Brutal Suicide Note That Barred Her From Attending Funeral
Wynonna Judd has been left shattered over her suicidal mom Naomi’s brutal deathbed message and has been on the brink of collapse after burying herself in work to escape the pain and heartache, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shortly before Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, the country superstar wrote a soul-destroying note that read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” A friend close to Wynonna said, “Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious.” Still,...
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At ‘View’ Heckler Who Called Her An ‘Old Broad’ On Live TV: Watch
The iconic actress and TV host Whoopi Goldberg, 67, did not hold back when an audience member called her an “old broad” during the Jan. 18 episode of The View. “Did you just call me an old broad?”, the Sister Act star asked the audience member. Even her co-host Joy Behar, 80, was stunned. “Did she?”, Joy asked, to which Whoopi replied, “Yeah! She said, ‘Yo broad!'” After many laughs among her co-hosts and viewers, Whoopi declared, “I am an old broad and happy about it!”
Comments / 0