Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Repairs ongoing at McSwain Elem. Unified School District, students could return within a week
It has been all hands on deck to try to get students back to class in some of the most impacted areas in the North Valley.
Planada community aiding residents who need help now
FEMA announced Sunday, it expects to have boots on the ground in the next couple of days. But that's not stopping this community from stepping up and helping those family members and friends who need help now.
Merced County explains how to verify FEMA workers as they arrive this week
Federal help is on the way. FEMA will be in communities throughout Merced County to assess damage and survey impacts. Here's how to verify a worker is with the agency.
Contra Costa Herald
Save Mount Diablo expands free Discover Diablo Hikes and Outings Program for 2023
CONTRA COSTA, STANISLAUS, AND SAN BENITO COUNTIES— Explore some of the East Bay’s premiere hiking and natural areas with Save Mount Diablo in 2023, including places rarely open to the public. The Discover Diablo outings series offers guided hikes, themed walks, and other outdoor activities: mountain biking; rock climbing; trail running; meditation in nature; plein air painting events; and property tours. All are free to the public. Trailblazers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to choose appropriate outings from our extensive offerings.
This is how you can support the residents of Merced recover from recent flooding
North Valley Residents are bracing for the next storm system as they try to begin recovery efforts. This is how you can show support.
mercedcountytimes.com
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
City leaders call for residents to conserve water amid storms
RIPON (CBS13) - Heavy rainstorms are helping California's drought, but some towns are still cracking down on water use, asking residents to conserve their water supply.A town like Davis runs on both groundwater from rain and surface water from nearby rivers, but other towns aren't as lucky, relying solely on groundwater, which means even with weeks of wet weather some towns are still forced to conserve."We have floods and droughts at the same time," says Professor Jay Lund, UC Davis Professor of Civil and environmental engineering.Towns in Northern California typically run on groundwater from wells and surface water from rivers,...
westsideconnect.com
Merced County unveils tool to help residents identify road closures, storm resources
The Merced County Emergency Operations Center is rolling out a new public safety map that will help residents identify the location of potential storm hazards. Known as Perimeter, the map is maintained by Merced County first responders and is accessible to the public. The map will show current road closures due to flooding, as well as shelters if those become necessary.
yourcentralvalley.com
Supervisor Poythress says Madera Community Hospital will never fully reopen, says Bonta ‘overplayed his hand’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Madera Community Hospital shut all its clinics this week and all patients have been transferred and a job fair was held for those employees now out of work. Madera residents must now travel nearly 30 miles to Fresno to receive health care and Central Valley...
Merced businesses dealing with flooding issues as next round of storms approach
As more rain moves in, business owners in Merced are looking for relief from the flooding.
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
Monterey Zoo takes in Merced's Applegate Park Zoo animals
As City and State crews worked to secure areas of erosion on the swollen waterway -- Zookeepers and volunteers teamed up with the Monterey zoo to secure more than a dozen animals.
goldrushcam.com
Day Use Fees Waived at New Melones, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge Reservoirs on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation’s New Melones Lake, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge reservoirs will waive day use fees on Jan. 16 to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Day of Service. Other fees, such as overnight camping, boat launching, and fees associated with concession managed areas, will still apply.
sjvsun.com
Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County
This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
Clean up continues in Planada as residents prepare for more storms
At the Planada Community Center, residents lined up at food trucks that were providing free meals on Friday.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County
A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
Flooding concerns continue in Merced County, officials focus on overrun levees
As communities continue to deal with the impacts of excessive water and unstable grounds, many are questioning why northern portions of the Valley were hit so hard and what can be done to help with flooding in the future.
Fox40
Stanislaus County Shelter
With over 250 pets available at any time, the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency in Modesto is a great place to find your four-legged family member. Many of their dogs are pure breed and with adoption fees of just $120 or less, it’s a great place to adopt. The first 50 adoptions of their longest stay dogs is FREE with all adoption fees waived. You can start your search for a pet online at www.StanislausAnimalServices.com.
Comments / 0