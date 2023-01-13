ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Contra Costa Herald

Save Mount Diablo expands free Discover Diablo Hikes and Outings Program for 2023

CONTRA COSTA, STANISLAUS, AND SAN BENITO COUNTIES— Explore some of the East Bay’s premiere hiking and natural areas with Save Mount Diablo in 2023, including places rarely open to the public. The Discover Diablo outings series offers guided hikes, themed walks, and other outdoor activities: mountain biking; rock climbing; trail running; meditation in nature; plein air painting events; and property tours. All are free to the public. Trailblazers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to choose appropriate outings from our extensive offerings.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm

Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

City leaders call for residents to conserve water amid storms

RIPON (CBS13) - Heavy rainstorms are helping California's drought, but some towns are still cracking down on water use, asking residents to conserve their water supply.A town like Davis runs on both groundwater from rain and surface water from nearby rivers, but other towns aren't as lucky, relying solely on groundwater, which means even with weeks of wet weather some towns are still forced to conserve."We have floods and droughts at the same time," says Professor Jay Lund, UC Davis Professor of Civil and environmental engineering.Towns in Northern California typically run on groundwater from wells and surface water from rivers,...
RIPON, CA
westsideconnect.com

Merced County unveils tool to help residents identify road closures, storm resources

The Merced County Emergency Operations Center is rolling out a new public safety map that will help residents identify the location of potential storm hazards. Known as Perimeter, the map is maintained by Merced County first responders and is accessible to the public. The map will show current road closures due to flooding, as well as shelters if those become necessary.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Day Use Fees Waived at New Melones, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge Reservoirs on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation’s New Melones Lake, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge reservoirs will waive day use fees on Jan. 16 to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Day of Service. Other fees, such as overnight camping, boat launching, and fees associated with concession managed areas, will still apply.
SONORA, CA
sjvsun.com

Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County

This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County

A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County prepares for latest round of storms

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Stanislaus County Shelter

With over 250 pets available at any time, the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency in Modesto is a great place to find your four-legged family member. Many of their dogs are pure breed and with adoption fees of just $120 or less, it’s a great place to adopt. The first 50 adoptions of their longest stay dogs is FREE with all adoption fees waived. You can start your search for a pet online at www.StanislausAnimalServices.com.
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy