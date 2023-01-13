RIPON (CBS13) - Heavy rainstorms are helping California's drought, but some towns are still cracking down on water use, asking residents to conserve their water supply.A town like Davis runs on both groundwater from rain and surface water from nearby rivers, but other towns aren't as lucky, relying solely on groundwater, which means even with weeks of wet weather some towns are still forced to conserve."We have floods and droughts at the same time," says Professor Jay Lund, UC Davis Professor of Civil and environmental engineering.Towns in Northern California typically run on groundwater from wells and surface water from rivers,...

RIPON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO