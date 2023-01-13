Read full article on original website
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
News4Jax.com
Jaguars superfan expects thousands will show up in Kansas City for playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans are gearing up for the next Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game in Kansas City. One die-hard Jaguars fan who plans to make the trip says to expect thousands to wear teal and black at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon. If you want to see a loyal...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville-area sports bars gearing up for large crowds for Jaguars-Chiefs playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Businesses across the Jacksonville area are expecting huge crowds for the Jaguars-Chiefs playoff game on Saturday. Sports bars tell News4JAX that they’re gearing up for crowds as passionate as ever. “We are ordering more food, more liquor,” said Rana Kazaneh at MVP’s Sports Grille. “I’m...
News4Jax.com
Maybe later: No time to enjoy historic playoff win for Doug Pederson, Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson said it’s normal to go through his phone after games and scroll through the messages one by one by one. After Saturday night’s 31-30 comeback win over the Chargers in the AFC playoffs, Pederson said he likely had 150 messages, with several along the lines of the Jaguars can’t keep the suspense up like this.
News4Jax.com
RULES: Win 4 tickets to DUUUVAL Divisional Watch Party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s one of the most sought-after tickets in town. The Jaguars are hosting a DUUUVAL Divisional Watch Party at Daily’s Place on Saturday, Jan. 21 so fans can watch the team take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the NFL playoffs.
News4Jax.com
Well, Jacksonville, do you believe in miracles? Jaguars bring back memories of 1996
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dave Widell stepped to the microphone after another unlikely playoff win and uttered the phrase that lives on in Jaguars sound bites. Longtime Jaguars fans remember the moment like it was just the other day. It’s unforgettable. In many ways, it’s timeless and applies to this year’s worst-to-first Jacksonville team.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Nease, San Jose Prep move in to rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 16. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (20-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Orange Park, Orlando Jones,...
