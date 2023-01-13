ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Merced County unveils tool to help residents identify road closures, storm resources

By STAFF REPORTS Westside Connect
 3 days ago
Related
mymotherlode.com

Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County

A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
MERCED, CA
benitolink.com

Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County

Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.

January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby

MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County prepares for latest round of storms

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Due to Storm Caused Power Outages the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will Accept Spoiled Food from Mariposa County Residents Free of Charge

January 14, 2023 - Due to power outages caused by ongoing storm events, our Department of Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will be accepting spoiled food from Mariposa County residents free of charge during normal operating hours now through Saturday, January 21. *NOTE: Both the Landfill and Recycling Facilities will...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

State Agencies Fast-track Groundwater Recharge Pilot Project to Capture California Flood Waters for Underground Storage - Multiple Landowners Can Divert Excess Flows from Mariposa Creek Near the City of Merced to Recharge a Key Groundwater Basin

January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is partnering with the State Water Resources Control Board to fast-track efforts to capture flood waters to recharge groundwater basins. Water captured during extreme wet periods such as the one California is now experiencing will be stored in groundwater basins for use during dry periods.
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm

Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
MERCED, CA

