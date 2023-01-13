Merced County unveils tool to help residents identify road closures, storm resources

Read full article on original website
Residents begin cleaning efforts ahead of FEMA's arrival in Merced County
Residents and Business Owners in Merced County are struggling as they wait for FEMA to arrive in the coming days.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County
A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
goldrushcam.com
Caltrans Announces Highway 140 in Mariposa County in the Merced River Canyon is Currently Closed Due to a Rockslide - No Access to Yosemite
Update Per CHP: Hard Closure at Yosemite Bug and Cedar Lodge. January 15, 2023 - Caltrans reports Highway 140 in Mariposa County is closed in the Merced River Canyon at Briceburg due to a rockslide. No ETO at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Source: Caltrans.
benitolink.com
Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County
Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
This is how you can support the residents of Merced recover from recent flooding
North Valley Residents are bracing for the next storm system as they try to begin recovery efforts. This is how you can show support.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Merced County explains how to verify FEMA workers as they arrive this week
Federal help is on the way. FEMA will be in communities throughout Merced County to assess damage and survey impacts. Here's how to verify a worker is with the agency.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
KMPH.com
Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby
MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
Flooding concerns continue in Merced County, officials focus on overrun levees
As communities continue to deal with the impacts of excessive water and unstable grounds, many are questioning why northern portions of the Valley were hit so hard and what can be done to help with flooding in the future.
Merced County sheriff warns people to prepare ahead of next storm
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says flooding that's impacted his county is no laughing matter.
Live Storm Updates: Rain expected to return Sunday night
The next round of weekend storms is expected to reach the Central Valley Sunday night.
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
goldrushcam.com
Due to Storm Caused Power Outages the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will Accept Spoiled Food from Mariposa County Residents Free of Charge
January 14, 2023 - Due to power outages caused by ongoing storm events, our Department of Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will be accepting spoiled food from Mariposa County residents free of charge during normal operating hours now through Saturday, January 21. *NOTE: Both the Landfill and Recycling Facilities will...
goldrushcam.com
State Agencies Fast-track Groundwater Recharge Pilot Project to Capture California Flood Waters for Underground Storage - Multiple Landowners Can Divert Excess Flows from Mariposa Creek Near the City of Merced to Recharge a Key Groundwater Basin
January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is partnering with the State Water Resources Control Board to fast-track efforts to capture flood waters to recharge groundwater basins. Water captured during extreme wet periods such as the one California is now experiencing will be stored in groundwater basins for use during dry periods.
mercedcountytimes.com
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
Damage assessments underway for flooded Merced businesses as next storm approaches
Though water levels are beginning to drop on Cooper Avenue in Merced, recovery efforts for the businesses that were flooded are just getting started.
yourcentralvalley.com
