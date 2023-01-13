ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lawmakers considering changes to North Dakota PERS Plan

(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering changes to the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. A group of legislators is considering switching the system from being pension based to putting assets into 401(k) plans. Supporters of the move say the current plan is underfunded and may go broke in 20...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

South Dakota facing growing teacher shortage

(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota is facing a growing teacher shortage. South Dakota News Watch is reporting a push to draw in educators in kindergarten through 12th grade. Below-average salaries and dissatisfaction in the profession are believed to be driving the trend. Another key issue with attracting and retaining teachers...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gamblingnews.com

North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate

North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bill aims to ban Sanctuary Cities in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A bill before the legislature would ben sanctuary cities. A measure passed out of committee last week that would require the state, political subdivisions, and higher education institutions to cooperate with federal employees to verify or report an individual's immigration status. Supporters of the bill say protective...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Game and Fish asking for program volunteers

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is asking for volunteers to help with their programs. The department is especially concerned that many of their hunter education teachers are getting older and leaving the program. Game and Fish also needs help with programs such as National Archery in...
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Report ranks Essentia Health among top-performing health care systems in Minnesota

(Moorhead, MN) -- Essentia Health is one of the top-performing health care systems in the state, according to the latest Minnesota Health Care Quality Report from Minnesota Community Measurement, a statewide resource for timely, comparable information on health care quality, costs and equity. Essentia scored significantly above statewide averages on...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints

(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo. The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites. The warm weather helped boost both the number of...
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota

Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

VA to offer all Veterans free crisis care

(Washington, DC) -- All veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis will soon be able to access free care. The VA says effective Tuesday, all veterans can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility and receive treatment at no cost. The program will include up to 30 days of inpatient...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
MONTANA STATE
US 103.3

11 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From North Dakota

If you're from North Dakota you will find this to be true. If you're not from North Dakota and you're planning a visit, you better brush up on what irks North Dakotans' nerves. Here's a list of eleven things that will annoy a North Dakotan. 1. People Saying North Dakota...
MISSOURI STATE
sdpb.org

House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut

A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy