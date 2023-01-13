Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lawmakers considering changes to North Dakota PERS Plan
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering changes to the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. A group of legislators is considering switching the system from being pension based to putting assets into 401(k) plans. Supporters of the move say the current plan is underfunded and may go broke in 20...
wdayradionow.com
South Dakota facing growing teacher shortage
(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota is facing a growing teacher shortage. South Dakota News Watch is reporting a push to draw in educators in kindergarten through 12th grade. Below-average salaries and dissatisfaction in the profession are believed to be driving the trend. Another key issue with attracting and retaining teachers...
froggyweb.com
Details released to help North Dakota cities, counties with cost of snow removal
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota legislature is considering financial help for local governments to help cover snow removal expenses – because of the early heavy snowfall. Republican State Senator Terry Wanzek says local jurisdictions will be asked to look at a five-year average of snow removal costs...
gamblingnews.com
North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate
North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Bill aims to ban Sanctuary Cities in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A bill before the legislature would ben sanctuary cities. A measure passed out of committee last week that would require the state, political subdivisions, and higher education institutions to cooperate with federal employees to verify or report an individual's immigration status. Supporters of the bill say protective...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Game and Fish asking for program volunteers
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is asking for volunteers to help with their programs. The department is especially concerned that many of their hunter education teachers are getting older and leaving the program. Game and Fish also needs help with programs such as National Archery in...
wdayradionow.com
Report ranks Essentia Health among top-performing health care systems in Minnesota
(Moorhead, MN) -- Essentia Health is one of the top-performing health care systems in the state, according to the latest Minnesota Health Care Quality Report from Minnesota Community Measurement, a statewide resource for timely, comparable information on health care quality, costs and equity. Essentia scored significantly above statewide averages on...
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Sports betting, school administration bloat, and a conflict of interest
MINOT, N.D. — Should sports betting be legal in North Dakota?. Should a lawmaker who works for a company that also has a huge health insurance contract with the state also be on a board that approves the contract?. And is it a good idea to require that some...
Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
wdayradionow.com
Triple-A North Dakota wants move over law to apply to disabled vehicles
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new law could change how travelers move along North Dakota roads, highways, and interstates. Officials with Triple-A North Dakota are pushing for the state's Slow Down, Move Over law to apply to disabled vehicles. The bill would require drivers in North Dakota to slow down or...
kvrr.com
Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo. The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites. The warm weather helped boost both the number of...
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
sayanythingblog.com
Guest Post: Urging legislators to again reject price controls and government intervention on drug prices
This guest post was submitted by Arik Spencer, the president and CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, and Richard Glynn, the executive director of BioND in Grand Forks. The Greater North Dakota Chamber and the Bioscience Association of North Dakota share a common goal of supporting and...
North Dakota Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board Planes - Without a Passport
The North Dakota Dept. of Transportation (NDDOT) says its residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow them to board planes then without having to bring a passport. It also means they can enter secure federal buildings and military facilities then.
wdayradionow.com
VA to offer all Veterans free crisis care
(Washington, DC) -- All veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis will soon be able to access free care. The VA says effective Tuesday, all veterans can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility and receive treatment at no cost. The program will include up to 30 days of inpatient...
Fairfield Sun Times
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
11 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From North Dakota
If you're from North Dakota you will find this to be true. If you're not from North Dakota and you're planning a visit, you better brush up on what irks North Dakotans' nerves. Here's a list of eleven things that will annoy a North Dakotan. 1. People Saying North Dakota...
sdpb.org
House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut
A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
KFYR-TV
