Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams receive First Team All-Pro honors

The NFL’s All-Pro Teams have been released, and it is loaded with plenty of Philadelphia and New York representatives.

Jalen Hurts was named the Second Team All-Pro quarterback to represent the Eagles, while right tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce were named to the First Team as anchors of a stout Philly offensive line.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown also received Second Team honors for the Eagles, setting a career-high 1,496 receiving yards in his first year in Philadelphia.

His 11 receiving touchdowns tied a career best. Cornerback James Bradberry was on the Second Team along with Brown and Hurts.

As for Hurts, an MVP candidate, he broke out for 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns this season, both career highs, and was 14-1 as a starter before suffering a shoulder injury late in the season. but the performance of Philly’s offense without him only highlighted his value. Still, the First Team nod went to Patrick Mahomes.

For the Jets, Quinnen Williams was named to the First Team for interior defensive lineman after surprisingly being left off the first-ever Players All-Pro Team. Named the team MVP this season, Williams logged 12.0 sacks this season in 16 games. Teammate Sauce Gardner also appeared on the First Team, as the rookie cornerback made an immediate impact in helping the Gang Green defense elevate from one of the worst in the league last season into a top-five unit. The 22-year-old led the league with 20 passes defended and grabbed two interceptions.

Dexter Lawrence was a Second Team All-Pro selection for the Jets, as was linebacker CJ Mosley.

As for the Giants, they received a pair of Second Team honors in Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas. Lawrence finished the season with 7.5 sacks, while Thomas played a major role in Big Blue’s vastly improved running game in front of Saquon Barkley.

