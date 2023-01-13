ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

San Diego Channel

Man dies in Chula Vista rollover crash, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 71-year-old man died after his car rolled over and crashed into multiple parked vehicles Monday morning. Officers first received calls about the crash in the 1800 block of Port Renwick around 6:45 a.m. First responders arrived on the scene and learned a Buick Envision had been traveling east on Port Renwick before it hit a curb, causing it to overturn, according to CVPD's press release.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
ESCONDIDO, CA
onscene.tv

Car Flies Off Cliff Prompting Technical Rescue Of Driver | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 5:29 pm LOCATION: La Jolla Cove / 1219 Coast Blvd. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: An elderly male in his 70’s was in a parking stall above La Jolla Cove. It’s believed that the victim was attempting to back up but had the car in drive. Witnesses told us they hear the engine rev and the SUV lurched forward. The SUV went through the fencing and went down to the cliff below. It stopped with the front wheels hanging over the edge of the cliff with the ocena in front of it. Rescuers secured the SUV, but the rescue was made difficult by periods of heavy rainfall and the waves crashing up onto the rescuers and the vehicle. The male had a possible concussions and other injuries. The firefighters were able to pull the victim out of the vehilce, and lifted him back up to street after approx 90 minutes. The male was transported to a local hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park

San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Chula Vista man rescued after falling into sinkhole

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man had to be rescued early Monday morning after he fell into a sinkhole that is 8-feet deep. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Alpine Avenue, when all the water from heavy rain made the ground give way, weakening the top layer before the man fell into the hole.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Man stabbed twice while walking on Gaslamp sidewalk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David...
SAN DIEGO, CA

