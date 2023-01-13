Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Man dies in Chula Vista rollover crash, police say
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 71-year-old man died after his car rolled over and crashed into multiple parked vehicles Monday morning. Officers first received calls about the crash in the 1800 block of Port Renwick around 6:45 a.m. First responders arrived on the scene and learned a Buick Envision had been traveling east on Port Renwick before it hit a curb, causing it to overturn, according to CVPD's press release.
San Diego Channel
Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San...
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run
A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mira Mesa on Saturday afternoon, said the San Diego Police Department.
Pedestrian killed in Escondido crash
One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed at Escondido Intersection by Pickup Truck
A pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck, police said Sunday. The Escondido Police Department received reports of a pedestrian down at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue at 5:22 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the woman, who was pronounced dead...
San Diego Channel
Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
North County man ejected from car during fatal crash identified
A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.
onscene.tv
Car Flies Off Cliff Prompting Technical Rescue Of Driver | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 5:29 pm LOCATION: La Jolla Cove / 1219 Coast Blvd. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: An elderly male in his 70’s was in a parking stall above La Jolla Cove. It’s believed that the victim was attempting to back up but had the car in drive. Witnesses told us they hear the engine rev and the SUV lurched forward. The SUV went through the fencing and went down to the cliff below. It stopped with the front wheels hanging over the edge of the cliff with the ocena in front of it. Rescuers secured the SUV, but the rescue was made difficult by periods of heavy rainfall and the waves crashing up onto the rescuers and the vehicle. The male had a possible concussions and other injuries. The firefighters were able to pull the victim out of the vehilce, and lifted him back up to street after approx 90 minutes. The male was transported to a local hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego
Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park
San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
Woman killed in East Village sidewalk crash identified
A pedestrian who died in an East Village vehicle crash two weeks ago was identified, officials said.
Man in San Diego Wounded from Shots Fired Through His Front Door
A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice with multiple rounds fired through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 68th Street, the San Diego Police Department. A...
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista man rescued after falling into sinkhole
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man had to be rescued early Monday morning after he fell into a sinkhole that is 8-feet deep. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Alpine Avenue, when all the water from heavy rain made the ground give way, weakening the top layer before the man fell into the hole.
Road-raged man in BMW shoots at man in Ocean Beach after verbal fight
SAN DIEGO — A man was shot at after exiting Interstate 8 in Ocean Beach Saturday morning when a BMW driver who was allegedly driving erratically approached his vehicle and started a verbal altercation. Authorities were called to Catalina Court, a residential street in Ocean Beach, around 10:25 a.m....
San Diego Channel
Man stabbed twice while walking on Gaslamp sidewalk
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David...
Four people escape safely after plane crash at Montgomery Field
Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said.
Pedestrian hit in North County while reportedly pushing bike in crosswalk
A 58-year-old man was struck by vehicle while pushing a bicycle in a crosswalk Thursday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven on Saturday.
Tree Falls onto Apartment Building, Displaces 2 Residents
Two people were displaced after a tree fell onto a two-story apartment Monday in Sierra Mesa. The San Diego Fire Department responded to the apartment building at 2677 Marathon Drive around 5:30 a.m. No one was injured due to the fallen tree, but crews recommended that the first floor’s occupants...
Man hit, killed while walking on I-5
A man was fatally struck by a car while walking within the traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday, said California Highway Patrol.
