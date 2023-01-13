INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 5:29 pm LOCATION: La Jolla Cove / 1219 Coast Blvd. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: An elderly male in his 70’s was in a parking stall above La Jolla Cove. It’s believed that the victim was attempting to back up but had the car in drive. Witnesses told us they hear the engine rev and the SUV lurched forward. The SUV went through the fencing and went down to the cliff below. It stopped with the front wheels hanging over the edge of the cliff with the ocena in front of it. Rescuers secured the SUV, but the rescue was made difficult by periods of heavy rainfall and the waves crashing up onto the rescuers and the vehicle. The male had a possible concussions and other injuries. The firefighters were able to pull the victim out of the vehilce, and lifted him back up to street after approx 90 minutes. The male was transported to a local hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO