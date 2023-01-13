The iconic actress and TV host Whoopi Goldberg, 67, did not hold back when an audience member called her an “old broad” during the Jan. 18 episode of The View. “Did you just call me an old broad?”, the Sister Act star asked the audience member. Even her co-host Joy Behar, 80, was stunned. “Did she?”, Joy asked, to which Whoopi replied, “Yeah! She said, ‘Yo broad!'” After many laughs among her co-hosts and viewers, Whoopi declared, “I am an old broad and happy about it!”

