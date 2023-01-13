Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
New MacBook Pro with Wi-Fi 6E support surfaces in regulatory database
Evidence is mounting that new Macs could be announced this week. An unreleased MacBook Pro with upgraded Wi-Fi speeds has surfaced in the Canada Radio Equipment List database, with the model number A2779. The new Mac hardware could be announced tomorrow, according to multiple sources. New MacBook Pro with Wi-Fi...
9to5Mac
Poll: Which Mac do you want Apple to update with the M2 chip next?
Earlier today, multiple sources (including 9to5Mac) heard that Apple will announce new Mac products later this week. Moments later, a new unreleased MacBook Pro model identified as A2779 surfaced on the Canada Radio Equipment List database. So while there’s strong evidence that we’ll have new MacBook Pros soon, we want to know which Mac you want Apple to upgrade with the M2 chip next.
Netflix now rolling out refreshed interface to its iPhone app
Netflix on Monday released an update to its iOS app that brings a refreshed interface to the iPhone version of its platform. The new interface features new, more fluid animations, including parallax effects to move elements around as the user moves the phone. Netflix app for iPhone just got a...
9to5Mac
15 years of MacBook Air: The iconic Steve Jobs unveil, the troubled years, and the future
The MacBook Air was announced by Steve Jobs 15 years ago today, on January 15, 2008. The event has become one of the most iconic Apple events ever, thanks in large part to the moment Jobs pulled the MacBook Air out of a manila envelope. Beyond the event itself, however,...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra lands at $50 off in Monday’s best deals, AirPods Pro 2 $200, MagSafe wallet, more
We’re kicking off the new workweek with a fresh batch of discounts on all things Apple. Leading the way, we have a rare chance to save on Apple Watch Ultra models at $50 off. There’s also another AirPods Pro 2 price cut that delivers an all-time low for one of the first times, dropping down to $200. Not to mention, Apple’s official OG leather MagSafe wallet, which complements the iPhone 14, at $28. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Hands-on: Does this MagSafe Duo alternative solve the problems of Apple’s own?
When Apple released the Magsafe Duo back in December 2020, most people (including myself), thought it was a great idea. A MagSafe charger that could charge your iPhone and your Apple Watch in a slim, foldable, and portable design. It was, also, one of the few chargers that would support the 15W wireless fast charging for iPhones.
9to5Mac
Apple rumored to be prepping bid for English Premier League football streaming rights
Apple has dived into the live sports streaming arena in the last year, striking deals with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. Apple also entered advanced negotiations with the NFL for Sunday Ticket, but that deal ultimately went to YouTube. However, the company does not seem to be slowing...
9to5Mac
Half of all iPhones could be made in India by 2027; Chinese suppliers already feeling effects
A new report suggests that up to half of all iPhones could be made in India by 2027, following earlier estimates of 25% by 2025. The Chinese report says that local suppliers are already feeling the effects of Apple’s efforts to move production out of the country, with Vietnam also benefiting from the Cupertino company’s plan to reduce its reliance on China …
Night mode on iPhone: How to use it and best shots we’ve seen
Night mode remains one of the iPhone’s most impressive camera system features, despite recent concerns about how unnatural post-processing can make photos look. We recently asked the 9to5Mac community on Twitter to reply with their best nighttime shots; below are some of the most awe-inspiring replies. Read on to see how you can use Night mode and the best photos I’ve seen with it.
9to5Mac
Crash Detection false alerts from skiers and snowboarders stressing emergency services
Apple’s Crash Detection feature is undoubtedly saving lives, but there are continuing concerns about the strain placed on 911 centers by false alerts. One center says that dealing with Crash Detection false alerts from skiers and snowboarders can prove extremely time-consuming. Apple is reportedly working with 911 centers to...
