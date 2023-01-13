Read full article on original website
R.w. Johns
5d ago
the author of this story should understand baseball before he posts. yes Andrew is getting old. but he still hit above league average. as league batting average was at an all time low last year.. that's why they banned the shift
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team
The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB
The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3-time All-Star who played for Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies has died
Former MLB All-Star player Frank Thomas has died. The New York Mets announced his death on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas,” the team wrote. No cause of death was given. Thomas played for the Mets from 1962-1964. He...
Justin Verlander, Kate Upton enjoy ‘great night’ dining with Mets’ Steve Cohen
Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton were dining with some new friends. The superstar pitcher ate out with Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, after the 39-year-old superstar inked a two-year, $86.7 year deal with the Mets this offseason. Cohen’s wife took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to spread the news of the newfound friendship. “Great night getting to know @justinverlander and @kateupton,” Alex posted alongside a picture of the two couples smiling along with some added Mets logos Verlander and Cohen built a rapport over the offseason, with billionare calling the ace “approachable.” Verlander added Cohen’s initial phone call to woo him to Queens wasn’t about baseball, but rather about getting to know each other. Verlander won a World Series with the Houston Astros, along with a Cy Young award, this past season before heading to New York. He will fill the role of co-ace to Max Scherzer after Jacob deGrom left to sign with the Rangers.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Star
The New York Mets announced the passing of a franchise legend on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star who played for the Mets from 1962-1964, passed away at the age of 93, the team confirmed. Thomas was an original Met, as he was part of the franchise's inaugural team in 1962. Fans ...
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox OF signs with Mets (report)
Tommy Pham is reportedly heading to New York. As first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have signed the 34-year-old free agent outfielder. According to the New York Post, the deal is for one year and worth $6 million. Pham finished the 2022 MLB season with the Boston...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite
The Chicago White Sox are kicking it back to the era of their last World Series title. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported this week that the White Sox have signed Juan Uribe Jr., the son of former White Sox player Juan Uribe, for a $200,000 signing bonus as part of International Signing Day. Gomez also... The post White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News
Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To RGIII's Announcement
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently playing the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Wild Card Game. Lamar Jackson, still dealing with a knee injury, is not playing. Michael Vick believes he should be. “It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. ...
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
Aroldis Chapman could get chance with 1 NL team?
Even after his Yankees tenure went up in smoke last year, Aroldis Chapman could still be getting another shot. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Miami Marlins are considering the possibility of signing the veteran reliever Chapman. Heyman notes that Chapman lives in South Florida. Though he is a... The post Aroldis Chapman could get chance with 1 NL team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
Eppler says Mets' lineup deep even after losing Correa
Having failed to land Carlos Correa, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler is satisfied with his offense heading into spring training
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
714K+
Followers
90K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 5