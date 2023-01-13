Where to give for National Blood Donor month
January is National Blood Donor Month , but your donations aren’t made in vein . 🩸
A few fast facts about donating blood :
Anyone who donates blood throughout the rest of the month will receive a free small sandwich from Thundercloud Subs — lunch for the champion you are .
No matter what time of year, you can book an online appointment here to give blood.
A few fast facts about donating blood :
- One donation can save more than one life and the most requested blood type is O, according to the American Red Cross .
- 4.5 million Americans need a blood transfusion each year.
- We Are Blood , the sole blood supplier for Central Texas hospital systems, needs to receive at least 200 donations per day to maintain adequate supply.
Anyone who donates blood throughout the rest of the month will receive a free small sandwich from Thundercloud Subs — lunch for the champion you are .
No matter what time of year, you can book an online appointment here to give blood.
Comments / 0