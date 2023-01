Where to give for National Blood Donor month

It’s always a good time to donate blood. Photo courtesy of We Are Blood.

One donation can save more than one life and the most requested blood type is O, according to the American Red Cross .

and the most requested blood type is O, according to the American Red Cross . 4.5 million Americans need a blood transfusion each year.

need a blood transfusion each year. We Are Blood , the sole blood supplier for Central Texas hospital systems, needs to receive at least 200 donations per day to maintain adequate supply.

January is National Blood Donor Month. There are four We Are Blood locations across the city — plus a few mobile donation centers — where you can donate. If you donate in January, you can score some perks. Anyone who donates blood throughout the rest of the month will receive a free small sandwich from Thundercloud Subs. No matter what time of year, you can book an online appointment here to give blood.