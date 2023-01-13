Read full article on original website
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Walmart clearance deals: The best discounts on TVs, laptops, robot vacuums and more
Following its massive holiday sale, Walmart is clearing out merchandise with huge price drops up to 50% off. During Walmart’s clearance sale, many top products are still available, including TVs and laptops. The retail giant also has marked down prices on toy, fashion, home goods and seasonal decor. Beyond...
Score this 25-piece The Pioneer Woman pantry essentials set for an unbeatable price at Walmart
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Right now, you can give your whole pantry a makeover with this 25-piece set from The Pioneer Woman. This adorable...
AOL Corp
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan, and Now You Can Snag It for Just $13
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. It has 8,300 five-star ratings and comes in 27 different colors. Even though I lean into the occasional trend, the most worn items in my closet are always classics like a great pair of jeans, timeless riding boots, and simple cardigans that can easily complete an outfit (and add a little warmth). Recently, I’ve discovered I love wearing V-neck cardigans and sweaters the most, and, thanks to standout reviews from Amazon shoppers, I’m now eyeing this lightweight find that’s on sale in select colors for just $13.
CBS News
Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart today. You can start 2023 with a...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart
The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
The Daily South
Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup
The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing. In addition to classic yellow...
Where can you buy pink sauce? Walmart now sells viral TikTok condiment
Remember that pink sauce that went viral last summer? TikTok influencer Chef Pii now has her condiment on shelves in Walmart stores across the U.S.
CNBC
4 side hustles for introverts: Some can bring in tens of thousands of dollars
Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
CNET
Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395
If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
A toddler on TikTok has gone so viral with her unique candle reviews that viewers are requesting she approve their chosen scents
24-month-old Sunday has gained millions of views with her enthusiastic response to different scents which her parents film her testing out.
I shop for just myself at Costco and stick to a budget. Here are 15 things I love to buy and how I use them.
As a solo cardholder, I like to pick up Kirkland Signature's egg whites, fresh fruits and vegetables, Banza's chickpea pasta, and Red's Egg'wiches.
AOL Corp
The Coach Outlet winter clearance sale is still raging — score up to a wild 70% off
A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now. The Coach Outlet Clearance Sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, satchels and more for up to 70% off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure by this luxury brand, keep scrolling.
Walmart Leans Into a Social Media Sensation
Retail Giant Walmart has made a deal to bring a product that has gone viral onto its store shelves.
AOL Corp
Walmart's winter weekend sales are here, and they're spectacular — starting at just $7!
Walmart can help you shake off those cold-weather blues with weekend deals that'll knock your socks off! (Or your Reeboks.) Snag earbuds for only $18, a 50" smart TV for under $300 and a compact blender for only $25! And if you're ready to start working off those holiday munchies, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
Coach Outlet 75% Off Sale: Get a $350 Crossbody for $88, Plus More Handbags & Jewelry Starting at $20
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CBS News
