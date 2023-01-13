ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

‘There would’ve been gunfire’: Officer testifies at Proud Boys trial

By Kyle Cheney
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CL5aG_0kDt3gwN00
Capitol Police Inspector Thomas Loyd said if it werent' for the quick thinking of officer Eugene Goodman during the riot, "there would have been tremendous bloodshed." | John Minchillo/AP Photo

The quick thinking of Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman may have prevented a shootout at the doors of the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021,a top Capitol Police official said Friday.

Inspector Thomas Loyd, testifying in the trial of five members of the Proud Boys leadership charged with seditious conspiracy, recalled the outnumbered Goodman’s effort to lure the first wave of rioters inside the Capitol to a position away from the doors of the Senate and toward a waiting line of Capitol Police officers.

In a famous video of the incident, Goodman lures the group of rioters — which included one of the Proud Boys defendants, Dominic Pezzola — up a staircase and away from the unguarded Senate doors. For a moment, one of the rioters, Douglas Jensen, considered veering away from Goodman and toward those doors. But he ultimately followed Goodman and ran into the line of police reinforcements.

“If those doors had been breached,” Loyd told jurors, “most likely there would’ve been gunfire at that point.”

Loyd was among the line of officers waiting for Goodman to lead the group to a safer position. He came face to face with Jensen — who is seen in famous Jan. 6 images wearing a QAnon sweatshirt while confronting Capitol Police. Jensen came right up to Loyd’s face, and directly behind him was Pezzola, who was still carrying a stolen police riot shield that he had used to smash two Capitol windows — igniting the breach of the building.



The Proud Boys leaders are charged with orchestrating the most significant moments of the Capitol breach, using well-honed tactics to spur on the mob to attack police lines, helping remove barricades that facilitated the mob’s approach to the Capitol and “fanning out” to penetrate weak points in Capitol Police lines.

Prosecutors say Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio viewed the incoming Biden administration as an existential threat to the Proud Boys’ existence, and they took inspiration from Trump’s debate-stage call for the group to “stand back and stand by.” As Jan. 6 approached, the Proud Boys heeded Trump’s call to attend his “wild” protest, prosecutors said, and began developing plans to send hardened and disciplined men to help subvert the peaceful transfer of power.

Defense attorneys say prosecutors have overstated the significance of the group’s tough talk in advance of Jan. 6, likening them to a “drinking club” that liked to “out-offend” each other in text exchanges. While they were brash and used violent rhetoric, the attorneys said there was no semblance of a plan to breach the Capitol or stop the transfer of power.

But prosecutors have pointed out that the group was present at nearly every breach point of the Capitol and often were precipitating causes of the collapse of police lines and even the entry of the building itself.

Loyd’s testimony was the first in what’s expected to be a multiweek trial of Tarrio, Pezzola and three other allies: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl. Loyd, who commanded many of the officers outside the Capitol in the early hours of the riot, described to jurors his increasing alarm as the large mob began to overwhelm police lines.



Loyd said he stepped into Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnel l’s (R-Ky.) office after the first barricades were breached because it had a birds-eye view of the approaching mob. From there, he witnessed rioters “beating up my officers.”

Loyd also walked the jury through radio transmissions sent by increasingly desperate officers, who worried the inaugural stage scaffolding — set for Joe Biden’s Jan. 20, 2021 swearing-in — would collapse. There were frantic efforts to distribute water for officers to flush their eyes amid mace and bear spray attacks, and there were concerns that officers without “hard gear” would find themselves trapped outside with the mob if the Capitol were fully locked down.

Loyd delivered a victim impact statement during Jensen’s sentencing in December, describing the horrors his officers endured.

“If Officer Goodman had not led the Defendant and the rest of the mob away from the Senate Lobby and an attempt was made to breach those doors, there would have been tremendous bloodshed,” Loyd wrote. “Several rioters would have been carried out of the building if not for the quick thinking of Officer Goodman. Many of my officers were not as lucky as the Defendant.”

Comments / 17

Brenda Hapner
2d ago

These thugs, bullies and extremist need to go to prison for a very long time! 😡😡😡

Reply
12
Related
The Independent

Secret Service flagged White House visit by Proud Boys leader ahead of Jan 6

Transcripts of depositions released by the House January 6 select committee show the Secret Service notified White House leaders after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was admitted onto the 18-acre complex for a tour.Mr Tarrio, who is currently on trial for seditious conspiracy related to his group’s alleged role in the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, attended a tour of the executive mansion on 12 December 2020, the same day he vandalised a Black Lives Matter sign by setting it ablaze after stealing it from a Black church. At the time, his status as chairman of the...
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct

DENVER – Jenna Ellis, the Colorado attorney who represented former President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn the 2020 election, is under investigation by the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Ellis has been the target of formal complaints regarding what critics characterized as her professional misconduct connected to Trump’s effort to reverse the […] The post Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
296K+
Followers
17K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy