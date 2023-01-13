ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

It's Girl Scout Cookie season and the new flavor is topping search nationwide

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Girl Scout Cookie season is here and this year, there's a new flavor to try .

Raspberry Rally will be sold exclusively online. According to the Girl Scouts, it's a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating that looks like the a Thin Mint but has its own flavor.

Cookie availability depends largely on where you live, but this year's full list of Girl Scout Cookie flavors includes:

  • Raspberry Rally
  • Adventurefuls
  • Caramel Chocolate Chip
  • Caramel deLites or Samoas
  • Do-si-dos or Peanut Butter Sandwich
  • Girl Scout S'mores
  • Lemonades
  • Lemon-Ups
  • Peanut Butter Patties or Tagalongs
  • Thin Mints
  • Toast-Yay!
  • Toffee-tastic
  • Trefoils
Raspberry Rally, the latest release from Girl Scouts of the USA. Girl Scouts of the USA

New flavor: We tasted the new Girl Scout Cookie, Raspberry Rally. Here's how it tastes and when you can buy them.

Girl Scout Cookie season 2023: What to know about flavors, prices and where to buy

Most Googled cookies in each state from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11

Folks around the U.S. have shown quite the interest in the latest Girl Scout Cookie release, Raspberry Rally. This past week, the cookie was the most Googled in over 20 states, including Arizona, Kentucky and West Virginia.

A graphic showing the most Googled Girl Scout Cookies between Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, 2023. Google

Find your state below.

  • Alabama: Adventurefuls
  • Alaska: Adventurefuls
  • Arizona: Raspberry Rally
  • Arkansas: Raspberry Rally
  • California: Raspberry Rally
  • Colorado: Raspberry Rally
  • Connecticut: Adventurefuls
  • Delaware: Adventurefuls
  • Florida: Raspberry Rally
  • Georgia: Adventurefuls
  • Hawaii: Raspberry Rally
  • Idaho: Samoa
  • Illinois: Adventurefuls
  • Indiana: Raspberry Rally
  • Iowa: Adventurefuls
  • Kansas: Adventurefuls
  • Kentucky: Raspberry Rally
  • Louisiana: Adventurefuls
  • Maine: Raspberry Rally
  • Maryland: Adventurefuls
  • Massachusetts: Raspberry Rally
  • Michigan: Raspberry Rally
  • Minnesota: Raspberry Rally
  • Mississippi: Adventurefuls
  • Missouri: Raspberry Rally
  • Montana: Thin Mints
  • Nebraska: Raspberry Rally
  • Nevada: Raspberry Rally
  • New Hampshire: Adventurefuls
  • New Jersey: Raspberry Rally
  • New Mexico: Raspberry Rally
  • New York: Adventurefuls
  • North Carolina: Adventurefuls
  • North Dakota: Adventurefuls
  • Ohio: Raspberry Rally
  • Oklahoma: Raspberry Rally
  • Oregon: Adventurefuls
  • Pennsylvania: Raspberry Rally
  • Rhode Island: Raspberry Rally
  • South Carolina: Adventurefuls
  • South Dakota: Adventurefuls
  • Tennessee: Adventurefuls
  • Texas: Adventurefuls
  • Utah: Raspberry Rally
  • Vermont: Raspberry Rally
  • Virginia: Raspberry Rally
  • Washington: Raspberry Rally
  • West Virginia: Raspberry Rally
  • Wisconsin: Raspberry Rally
  • Wyoming​​: Trefoils

How much are the cookies this year?

According to a Girl Scouts of the United States of America spokesperson, each of the 111 Girl Scout councils sets their own price based on their local market.

Nationally prices range from $4 to $7 per box. Some specialty products such as gluten-free cookies may be higher than other Girl Scout Cookies because of the manufacturing cost.

When do the cookies go on sale in 2023?

Nationally, cookie season is recognized between January and April.

However, each of the Girl Scout councils sets cookie season timing for their own market, said a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts.

Cookie season normally lasts for a six to eight-week period, the spokesperson said.

Cookies traditionally sold by the Girl Scouts of the USA. Girl Scouts of the USA

Where can I buy Girl Scout Cookies?

Those who want to partake in the cookie tradition have a few options, the spokesperson told USA TODAY.

  • Before February 27, customers can reach out to a girl scout they know or buy cookies in person from girl scouts in their area, typically at grocery stores or other booth areas.
  • Starting on Feb. 27, customers can get cookies shipped directly to their homes.
  • There's also an online link to find cookies locally, buy cookies online, or donate cookies to local community efforts at www.tinyurl.com/GSCookieSeason2023 .

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

