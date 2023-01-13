It's Girl Scout Cookie season and the new flavor is topping search nationwide

Girl Scout Cookie season is here and this year, there's a new flavor to try .

Raspberry Rally will be sold exclusively online. According to the Girl Scouts, it's a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating that looks like the a Thin Mint but has its own flavor.

Cookie availability depends largely on where you live, but this year's full list of Girl Scout Cookie flavors includes:

Raspberry Rally

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Caramel deLites or Samoas

Do-si-dos or Peanut Butter Sandwich

Girl Scout S'mores

Lemonades

Lemon-Ups

Peanut Butter Patties or Tagalongs

Thin Mints

Toast-Yay!

Toffee-tastic

Trefoils

Raspberry Rally, the latest release from Girl Scouts of the USA. Girl Scouts of the USA

Most Googled cookies in each state from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11

Folks around the U.S. have shown quite the interest in the latest Girl Scout Cookie release, Raspberry Rally. This past week, the cookie was the most Googled in over 20 states, including Arizona, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Find your state below.

Alabama: Adventurefuls

Alaska: Adventurefuls

Arizona: Raspberry Rally

Arkansas: Raspberry Rally

California: Raspberry Rally

Colorado: Raspberry Rally

Connecticut: Adventurefuls

Delaware: Adventurefuls

Florida: Raspberry Rally

Georgia: Adventurefuls

Hawaii: Raspberry Rally

Idaho: Samoa

Illinois: Adventurefuls

Indiana: Raspberry Rally

Iowa: Adventurefuls

Kansas: Adventurefuls

Kentucky: Raspberry Rally

Louisiana: Adventurefuls

Maine: Raspberry Rally

Maryland: Adventurefuls

Massachusetts: Raspberry Rally

Michigan: Raspberry Rally

Minnesota: Raspberry Rally

Mississippi: Adventurefuls

Missouri: Raspberry Rally

Montana: Thin Mints

Nebraska: Raspberry Rally

Nevada: Raspberry Rally

New Hampshire: Adventurefuls

New Jersey: Raspberry Rally

New Mexico: Raspberry Rally

New York: Adventurefuls

North Carolina: Adventurefuls

North Dakota: Adventurefuls

Ohio: Raspberry Rally

Oklahoma: Raspberry Rally

Oregon: Adventurefuls

Pennsylvania: Raspberry Rally

Rhode Island: Raspberry Rally

South Carolina: Adventurefuls

South Dakota: Adventurefuls

Tennessee: Adventurefuls

Texas: Adventurefuls

Utah: Raspberry Rally

Vermont: Raspberry Rally

Virginia: Raspberry Rally

Washington: Raspberry Rally

West Virginia: Raspberry Rally

Wisconsin: Raspberry Rally

Wyoming​​: Trefoils

How much are the cookies this year?

According to a Girl Scouts of the United States of America spokesperson, each of the 111 Girl Scout councils sets their own price based on their local market.

Nationally prices range from $4 to $7 per box. Some specialty products such as gluten-free cookies may be higher than other Girl Scout Cookies because of the manufacturing cost.

When do the cookies go on sale in 2023?

Nationally, cookie season is recognized between January and April.

However, each of the Girl Scout councils sets cookie season timing for their own market, said a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts.

Cookie season normally lasts for a six to eight-week period, the spokesperson said.

Where can I buy Girl Scout Cookies?

Those who want to partake in the cookie tradition have a few options, the spokesperson told USA TODAY.

Before February 27, customers can reach out to a girl scout they know or buy cookies in person from girl scouts in their area, typically at grocery stores or other booth areas.

Starting on Feb. 27, customers can get cookies shipped directly to their homes.

There's also an online link to find cookies locally, buy cookies online, or donate cookies to local community efforts at www.tinyurl.com/GSCookieSeason2023 .

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

