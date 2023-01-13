ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Jim Martin
3d ago

a very sad story but at least she was found the family knows the end results. May you rest in peace and your family!

American#1
3d ago

Weathering a category 5 hurricane in a sailboat? This was a hurricane like never seen before, they just didn't realize how terrible it would be. Lord, comfort their families.

Cindy Severance
3d ago

sooo sad to live that long to have to go out of this world that way. rip Ms and bless her family.

People

Remains of Missing Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered on Sunken Sailboat in Fort Myers Beach

James "Denny" Hurst was the last known missing person in Lee County connected to the storm The remains of a Florida man were found on a sunken sailboat months after Hurricane Ian struck in September. James "Denny" Hurst's body was found on a boat, named "Good Girl," after divers discovered the sunken vessel in Matanzas Pass in Fort Myers Beach, the Lee County Sheriff's Office shared over the weekend. Hurst was the last known missing person in Lee County connected to the storm, per NBC News. RELATED: Reporting on Hurricane Ian's...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Another Person Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found Months Later

More than 100 days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, the body of a man reported missing after the category 4 storm was found in a sunken sailboat, raising the state’s death toll to 147. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the man, 72-year-old James “Denny” Hurst, had told his family he planned to ride the hurricane out aboard his vessel, the sailboat “Good Girl.” Hurst was the last person in Lee County unaccounted for after the hurricane, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. The discovery of his remains comes just two days after a debris removal company working in a mangrove stumbled upon the body of Ilonka Knes, 82. Authorities identified the Fort Myers Beach woman through dental records. Marceno said Sunday that he hoped the discovery of Knes and Hurst’s bodies would bring their respective families some closure.Read it at Associated Press
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Veracity Report - Florida Edition

Lee County Authorities Find Sunken Boat with Body of Man Missing Since Ian Hit in September

Lee County authorities recently announced that they found a sunken sailboat off the Lee County Coast that contained the body of a man missing since Ian Struck. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a call by a worker at the Salty Sam’s Marina, confirmed on Thursday the marina’s claim that a sunken sailboat which they hadn’t seen before, was indeed located just off the coast, in Lee County waters.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Remains found of SW Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS - The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday

A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal. There is no roadblock in the area for...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL

With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Died in Hurricane Ian Washes Ashore Months Later

Human remains recovered earlier this week off Fort Myers Beach have been identified as belonging to Ilonka Knes, an 82-year-old woman who disappeared during Hurricane Ian, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference on Thursday. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, and her body was identified via dental records. A welfare check was provided to Knes’ residence in the Florida community a week after the massive Category 4 hurricane made landfall, but she was no where to be found. “Most homes in that area were completely destroyed,” Marceno said. Knes was still listed as missing as of Oct. 15, according to the sheriff’s office. Her remains were recovered by a contractor debris removal company, according to authorities, less than 300 yards away from her home. Lee County suffered the brunt of Ian’s death toll in Florida, with 68 confirmed fatalities.Read it at CBS WTSP Tampa Bay
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
santivachronicle.com

City of Sanibel Resumes Iguana Removal Program Post Ian

The City of Sanibel is a sanctuary island that lives in harmony with our native wildlife and landscapes. By removing invasive green iguanas, we are preserving native vegetation and protecting our native wildlife from displacement. To authorize the trapper access to your private property to lethally remove iguanas, use the...
SANIBEL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide

SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
FORT MYERS, FL
