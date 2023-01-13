ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

blufftontoday.com

News About Town

William Hager was recently sworn in as South Carolina House Representative for District 122, which includes Hampton and Jasper counties. Attending the swearing-in ceremony were Karen Wyld, Republican Party Chairperson for Jasper County, and Amy Shaffer, Republican Chair for Hampton County. Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity to build home...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Profile of a local artist: Joanne Phillips

Longtime Hampton County Councilman, educator and public official Charles "Buddy" Phillips recently retired from public service to spend more time with his equally well-known spouse, local artist Joanne Phillips, who is retiring from the community service that has beloved her to many in the community. Joanne has a special gift...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

1 dead after overnight crash on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A pedestrian died in a crash on William Hilton Parkway Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to SCHP, at around 11:03 p.m. Sunday night, a 2007 Saturn Aura struck a pedestrian on William Hilton Parkway near Matthews Drive. The...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV-TV

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services

For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
BURTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV-TV

UGA football player and team member killed in crash

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. UGA football player and team member killed in crash. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates...
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Murdaugh murders: upcoming trial of the century

In preparation for disbarred attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh’s murder trial, the South Carolina state prosecution team is led by Creighton Waters. The criminal defense team is led by Jim Griffin and Richard “Dick” Harpootlian. The Honorable Clifton Newman will be the judge presiding over the trial.
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

