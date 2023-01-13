Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
News About Town
William Hager was recently sworn in as South Carolina House Representative for District 122, which includes Hampton and Jasper counties. Attending the swearing-in ceremony were Karen Wyld, Republican Party Chairperson for Jasper County, and Amy Shaffer, Republican Chair for Hampton County. Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity to build home...
blufftontoday.com
Profile of a local artist: Joanne Phillips
Longtime Hampton County Councilman, educator and public official Charles "Buddy" Phillips recently retired from public service to spend more time with his equally well-known spouse, local artist Joanne Phillips, who is retiring from the community service that has beloved her to many in the community. Joanne has a special gift...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
WSAV-TV
Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after overnight crash on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A pedestrian died in a crash on William Hilton Parkway Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to SCHP, at around 11:03 p.m. Sunday night, a 2007 Saturn Aura struck a pedestrian on William Hilton Parkway near Matthews Drive. The...
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
WSAV-TV
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services
For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tempers flared yet again at Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. It’s located in Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan’s […]
WJCL
Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
allongeorgia.com
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
wtoc.com
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a heated Savannah City Council meeting, council members went back and forth, trying to decide if a restaurant lounge should be given a license to sell alcohol. This was the owners of CRU Lounge’s second time appearing for the council with the same request. The...
wtoc.com
Broughton between Bull and Drayton St. will close Tuesday for road construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street Jan. 17- Jan. 24, for road construction. Bull Street and Drayton Street will remain open.
abcnews4.com
Walterboro residents to shut down halfway house at council meeting, despite no set plans
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — The fight against a halfway house continues in Walterboro as residents will take their concerns to the Colleton County Council for the first time tonight. Several Walterboro residents are worried the proposed halfway house located on Barracada Road, can bring dozens of sex offenders to...
Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
WSAV-TV
UGA football player and team member killed in crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. UGA football player and team member killed in crash. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates...
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
walterborolive.com
Murdaugh murders: upcoming trial of the century
In preparation for disbarred attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh’s murder trial, the South Carolina state prosecution team is led by Creighton Waters. The criminal defense team is led by Jim Griffin and Richard “Dick” Harpootlian. The Honorable Clifton Newman will be the judge presiding over the trial.
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
