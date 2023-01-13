Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Public Library Celebrating Opening of New Teen Space
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Public Library is celebrating. One of the goals of the library’s renovations was to make it more friendly for teens, and they are celebrating the creation of their new teen space with a party. The teen services department of the library is hosting...
yourdailylocal.com
Council Approves Submission of RACP Applications
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council approved the submission of three Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) applications. The three projects that were awarded include the combination of 2019 and 2021 RACP awards to Dewboi Properties and the City of Warren fire department a 2020 RACP award for the Clark Street parking garage and a 2020 award for the Liberty St. boat launch.
yourdailylocal.com
State Police in Marienville Investigating ATV Theft
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Marienville-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an ATV theft that occurred sometime last week. According to police, a 61-year-old Seneca man reported that someone stole his 1990s model Kawasaki 4-wheeler sometime between Jan. 9 and Jan. 16. The 4-wheeler is green and police said the unknown suspect left the scene on County Line Road in Washington Township in an unknown direction.
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Steady This Week in Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Warren drivers are paying an average of $3.799 per gallon. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:. $3.796 Altoona. $3.796 Beaver. $3.761 Bradford. $3.703 Brookville.
yourdailylocal.com
Penn State Extension to Host Pest Issue Workshop Feb. 18
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Extension is hosting a workshop for fruit and vegetable growers interested in learning about pest issues in small fruit and vegetable crops. The workshop will also provide opportunities to earn pesticide applicator recertification credits. “Small Fruit and Vegetable Meeting” will take place...
chautauquatoday.com
Two men charged after attending DWI victim impact panel meeting
Two men who attended a recent driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting at the Hewes BOCES Center in Ashville are now facing charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, who were assisting with the meeting last Wednesday, arrested 66-year-old Deo James Taylor of Westfield for DWI and driving with more than .08 percent blood alcohol content. Another attendee, 34-year-old Richard Preston of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. Both Taylor and Preston will appear in North Harmony Town Court at later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Residents To Protest City’s Response To Growing Homelessness
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Many Jamestown residents have been underwhelmed with the city’s response to the growing homeless population. And now, some plan to take to the street in protest. Starting Friday at 9 a.m., those with Patriots for Chautauqua County plan to gather outside of...
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars After Leading State Police on Pursuit Through Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after leading state police on a pursuit through Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Austin Cole Hartzell, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on January 13.
Victim identified in fatal shooting at Erie park
Update: According to the Erie County coroner, the 21-year-old victim has been identified as Noah King. King had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The case has been ruled a homicide, and is the first homicide case in Erie County of the year. Erie Police have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Trio Accused of Trespassing in Condemned Residence
Jamestown Police have charged three city residents who were found unlawfully inside a condemned residence on the city's south side Saturday morning. Officers responded to an undisclosed location just after 10:15 AM for a trespassing report and determined that 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 35-year-old Andrea Robbins, and 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh were inside. The three suspects allegedly did not comply with the officers' numerous commands to exit the dwelling, forcing them to gain entry and locate them. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. Buck, Robbins and Albaugh are charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree obstruction.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 16, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind. Tonight: A chance of rain and snow between 1am and 4am, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
explore venango
Two Men Accused of Forcing Residents into Their Home by Gunpoint, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly forcing the residents of a Frenchcreek Township home by gunpoint and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
yourdailylocal.com
Tionesta VFD Responds to 126 Calls in 2022
TIONESTA, Pa. – Trees and wires down accounted for nearly 35% of the 126 calls responded to during 2022 by the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department. According to figures released by the department Sunday on its Facebook page, 44 of its 2022 calls were for trees or wires down. Fifteen...
wnynewsnow.com
Slew Of Shoplifting Arrests Reported At Lakewood Walmart
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — Three shoplifting incidents in the same number of days kept Lakewood-Busti Police busy over the weekend. These thefts occurred at the East Fairmount Avenue Walmart between Friday and Monday. On Friday the 13th at 3:30 p.m., April Sardi, a Jamestown woman, was arrested...
yourdailylocal.com
County to Hold Candidate’s Night on Feb. 9
WARREN, Pa. – A plethora of public offices are up for election in 2023, and Warren County will host a candidate’s night for those interested in running. “This year at the county level we have all three commissioners up for election, school director in all three regions, Magisterial District Judge in districts 37-2-01 and 37-3-01, Treasurer, Register & Recorder, Sheriff, and all three auditors,” Warren County Director of Elections Krystle Ransom said.
wesb.com
Bradford Kidnapper Sentenced
A Bradford man has been sentenced for kidnapping his former girlfriend. 29-year-old Caleb Crenshaw was sentenced to 62 months to 124 months plus 3 years of consecutive probation and additional terms for Burglary, Kidnapping and Escape. The charges stemmed from an incident in December of 2021 when Crenshaw broke into...
yourdailylocal.com
Rooke Helps Forest Area Girls Hoops Top Tidioute Charter
TIONESTA, Pa. – Kaylie Rooke netted 14 points, 10 blocked shots, seven rebounds, and five steals to help Forest Area to a 48-28 win over Tidioute Charter at West Forest. Tori Brown added nine points for the Fires with Annalise Tirado chipping in six tallies and Amber Guzzi five points and five steals.
yourdailylocal.com
Forest Area Boys Fall to Keystone
KNOX, Pa. – Eleven different Keystone players scored to help the Panthers to a 56-11 home win over Forest Area. Cole Henry led Keystone with eight points, Aiden Sell and Tyler Rupp each scored seven points, and Haden Foster, Liam Say, and Kyle Nellis chipped in six each. Say...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany
A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
yourdailylocal.com
Strong Start Sends Sheffield Past Smethport
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Behind 29 points from Connor Finch, Sheffield earned its second win over Smethport this season, 58-40. Rewatch the game:. The start of the game was the exact opposite from the first meeting, which saw Smethport take a 12-0 lead after the first quarter. This time around, Sheffield jumped out to the 12-0 lead and took a 20-10 advantage into the second quarter.
