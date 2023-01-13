ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Good Taste With Tanji

Tanji Patton is here featuring some dishes from a new restaurant on San Antonio's South side, as well as some great wines to put on your radar. Take a look for some delicious details!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Alone and scared': Dogs abandoned with no food or water looking for happy ending

SAN ANTONIO - Just before the start of a new year, Animal Care Services was called out for three dogs left alone and locked out on a balcony of an abandoned apartment. Animal Care Officer Rial said the three dogs were left on the patio to wallow in their filth without food, water, or shelter for an unknown amount of time. They were taken to ACS for love and care. Within a few days, one of the dogs was adopted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Young chefs make impact at MLK March

Cooking has been a way to help give back to others, at least that's what the teenagers who started San Antonio Gifted Jr Chefs believe. The small catering business, owned and operated by five teenagers, say they want to help people and of course, feed them good food. "I love...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

HEB recalls chocolate chunk brownies

SAN ANTONIO – HEB is recalling their ‘Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies’ due to undeclared ingredients – mainly soy and egg. The brownies are produced by Ameripack Foods in Hughes Springs, Texas. They issued the recall for 976-pounds of the 13-ounce brownie packages. If you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg, you run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if you eat the brownies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus restored by VIA, on display at MLK March festivities

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit had a dream to restore a piece of San Antonio history. And that dream came true on Monday. The transit service announced that the vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus that was a signature VIA's fleet throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has been restored. VIA said in a statement that this “rolling museum” highlights the role of public transportation in the modern civil rights movement,
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Lights On! builds cooperation between the community and law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO - A new program is hoping to boost the community's relationships with law enforcement one taillight at a time. The program is called ‘Lights On!’. It is a partnership with law enforcement and car repair shops to replace traffic tickets with repair vouchers. The program vouchers are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

84 mm caliber weapon found in checked luggage by TSA at San Antonio Airport

SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport said they discovered an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. TSA officers said the weapon was undeclared. No information was given on the weapon's owner and any consequence they received. During...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

AT&T offering Hispanic student scholarships up to $2,500

SAN ANTONIO - AT&T's Hispanic/ Latino employee group, HACEMOS, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 HACEMOS scholarship program. The company shares that this opportunity is aimed at supporting the next generation of Hispanic leaders. The scholarship program awards grants of $1,500 to two-year college students and $2,500 to four-year college students.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools

South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago. Skylar Marie Powers has been missing since Monday, January 09 near 410 on the West Side. The 15-year-old has straight brown hair, blue eyes and is 5...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: District looking to close several campuses

Wednesday evening, a San Antonio school district will have to discuss whether to close the doors to a few campuses. "I was outraged, I was outraged but at the same time not surprised," says parent Gilbert Rodriguez, who says it was not made to the public before South San Antonio Independent School District created agenda items regarding the discussion of closing four campuses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Southwest ISD Board of Trustees name Dr. Jeanette Ball as superintendent

SAN ANTONIO - The Southwest Board of Trustees named the lone finalist, Dr. Jeanette Ball, as their superintendent Wednesday. The Southwest Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Ball as their superintendent at their January 17th meeting. By law, the Board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. Ball to be the new superintendent for Southwest ISD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

