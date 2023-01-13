Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio launches program to support migrants and is asking Biden administration to cover costsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Dad Sold His Business for $51 Million To Build an Amusement Park for His DaughterAndrei TapalagaSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
news4sanantonio.com
Good Taste With Tanji
Tanji Patton is here featuring some dishes from a new restaurant on San Antonio's South side, as well as some great wines to put on your radar. Take a look for some delicious details!
news4sanantonio.com
Look and feel your best with Lean Labs
You can start looking and feeling your best starting today. John Hawkins with Lean Labs MD and patient Jessica Villarreal are here with more. Take a look for details!
news4sanantonio.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Botanical Garden with cupids and cocktails
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering a Valentine's special for couples this year. Embrace all the love during the "Cupids and Cocktails" event. This is an adult-only Valentine's dance that will offer remixes of favorite songs from every era to dance the night away. There will...
news4sanantonio.com
UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
news4sanantonio.com
'Alone and scared': Dogs abandoned with no food or water looking for happy ending
SAN ANTONIO - Just before the start of a new year, Animal Care Services was called out for three dogs left alone and locked out on a balcony of an abandoned apartment. Animal Care Officer Rial said the three dogs were left on the patio to wallow in their filth without food, water, or shelter for an unknown amount of time. They were taken to ACS for love and care. Within a few days, one of the dogs was adopted.
news4sanantonio.com
Young chefs make impact at MLK March
Cooking has been a way to help give back to others, at least that's what the teenagers who started San Antonio Gifted Jr Chefs believe. The small catering business, owned and operated by five teenagers, say they want to help people and of course, feed them good food. "I love...
news4sanantonio.com
New homes are coming. Neighbors are concerned it will interfere with endangered bird
SAN ANTONIO — It is the endangered bird that has become the major focus of a construction project on the city's Northeast side. Those behind the plan said they have worked it out with officials but not everyone said they’re on board. It is a housing project that...
news4sanantonio.com
HEB recalls chocolate chunk brownies
SAN ANTONIO – HEB is recalling their ‘Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies’ due to undeclared ingredients – mainly soy and egg. The brownies are produced by Ameripack Foods in Hughes Springs, Texas. They issued the recall for 976-pounds of the 13-ounce brownie packages. If you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg, you run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if you eat the brownies.
news4sanantonio.com
Vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus restored by VIA, on display at MLK March festivities
SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit had a dream to restore a piece of San Antonio history. And that dream came true on Monday. The transit service announced that the vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus that was a signature VIA's fleet throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has been restored. VIA said in a statement that this “rolling museum” highlights the role of public transportation in the modern civil rights movement,
news4sanantonio.com
Lights On! builds cooperation between the community and law enforcement
SAN ANTONIO - A new program is hoping to boost the community's relationships with law enforcement one taillight at a time. The program is called ‘Lights On!’. It is a partnership with law enforcement and car repair shops to replace traffic tickets with repair vouchers. The program vouchers are...
news4sanantonio.com
84 mm caliber weapon found in checked luggage by TSA at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport said they discovered an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. TSA officers said the weapon was undeclared. No information was given on the weapon's owner and any consequence they received. During...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
news4sanantonio.com
AT&T offering Hispanic student scholarships up to $2,500
SAN ANTONIO - AT&T's Hispanic/ Latino employee group, HACEMOS, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 HACEMOS scholarship program. The company shares that this opportunity is aimed at supporting the next generation of Hispanic leaders. The scholarship program awards grants of $1,500 to two-year college students and $2,500 to four-year college students.
news4sanantonio.com
South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools
South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
news4sanantonio.com
Reward increased to $15,000 after man is gunned down inside his own apartment
SAN ANTONIO - The reward has been increased in the hopes of tracking down a murder suspect after a man was shot and killed inside his own apartment back in 2021. The deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. on July 1, 2021 at the Alamo Estates Apartments off Midcrown Drive near Walzem Road on the Northeast Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Trial of former Air Force major accused of murdering his wife in 2019 begins on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald gets underway Tuesday with jury selection. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen a week ago
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago. Skylar Marie Powers has been missing since Monday, January 09 near 410 on the West Side. The 15-year-old has straight brown hair, blue eyes and is 5...
news4sanantonio.com
CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: District looking to close several campuses
Wednesday evening, a San Antonio school district will have to discuss whether to close the doors to a few campuses. "I was outraged, I was outraged but at the same time not surprised," says parent Gilbert Rodriguez, who says it was not made to the public before South San Antonio Independent School District created agenda items regarding the discussion of closing four campuses.
news4sanantonio.com
Southwest ISD Board of Trustees name Dr. Jeanette Ball as superintendent
SAN ANTONIO - The Southwest Board of Trustees named the lone finalist, Dr. Jeanette Ball, as their superintendent Wednesday. The Southwest Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Ball as their superintendent at their January 17th meeting. By law, the Board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. Ball to be the new superintendent for Southwest ISD.
Comments / 0